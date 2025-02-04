RFK Jr. clears key confirmation hurdle in the Senate

Following a pair of heated hearings last week, the Senate Finance Committee voted on Tuesday to advance Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination to head the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy's confirmation will now move to the Senate floor.

Kennedy managed to secure support from all 14 Republicans on the committee, including Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who expressed hesitancy about the nominee following the hearing. All 13 committee Democrats voted against Kennedy.

"I’ve had very intense conversations with Bobby and the White House over the weekend and even this morning," Cassidy said Tuesday. "I want to thank VP JD specifically for his honest counsel."

"With the serious commitments I’ve received from the administration and the opportunity to make progress on the issues we agree on like healthy foods and a pro-American agenda, I will vote yes," Cassidy added.

Ahead of the vote, Trump reiterated support for Kennedy and his health advocacy.

"20 years ago, Autism in children was 1 in 10,000," Trump said in a Tuesday post on Truth Social. "NOW IT’S 1 in 34. WOW! Something’s really wrong. We need BOBBY!!! Thank You! DJT."

Kennedy came under fire during his confirmation hearings last week, primarily over his views on vaccines. Kennedy reiterated that he is in favor of vaccines while also insisting that the science behind vaccines needs to be more thorough and transparent. Kennedy also called out hypocritical senators who harped on his health care views while also accepting money from Big Pharma.

