RFK deflects Senate Democrats' attacks: 'Bringing this up right now is dishonest'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, fought back against Senate Democrats who berated him during his Wednesday confirmation hearing.

Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee hurled various accusations at Kennedy, attempting to label him anti-vaccine and overlooking his decades of work addressing the corruption in the health care industry. Despite attempts to assassinate his character, Kennedy stood firm and deflected Democrats' assertions.

'Do you want me to answer? President Trump has asked me to end the chronic disease epidemic and make America healthy again. If we don't solve that problem, we're moving deck chairs around on the Titanic.'

"The first thing I've done every morning for the past 20 years is get on my knees and pray to God that He would put me in a position to end the chronic disease epidemic and to help America's children," Kennedy said during the hearing.

"The U.S. has worse health than any other developed nation," Kennedy added. "And we spend more on health care, at least double, and in some cases triple, as other countries. Last year, we spent $4.8 trillion, not counting the indirect costs of missed work."

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon began by berating Kennedy's past comments about vaccines, referring to a statement that Kennedy made to podcast host Lex Fridman that none of them are "safe and effective." Wyden also accused him of "lying" to people about his views.

"As you know, because it's been repeatedly debunked, that statement that I made on the Lex Fridman podcast was a fragment of the statement," Kennedy said. "I said there are no vaccines that are safe and effective, and I was going to continue, for every person. Every medicine has people who are sensitive to them, including vaccines. He interrupted me at that point."

"I've corrected it many times, including on national TV," Kennedy continued. "You know about this, Senator Wyden, and so bringing this up right now is dishonest."

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia similarly attacked Kennedy's character without allowing him to properly respond.

"Will you commit not to fire anyone in the health arena who currently works on protecting Americans?” Warner pressed, hardly allowing RFK to respond.

“I will commit to not firing anybody who is doing their job," Kennedy answered, prompting applause from the gallery.

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada similarly accused Kennedy of simply being a "rubber stamp" for the Trump administration, depriving him of any opportunities to properly answer.

"Do you want me to answer?" Kennedy said. "President Trump has asked me to end the chronic disease epidemic and make America healthy again. If we don't solve that problem, we're moving deck chairs around on the Titanic."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

