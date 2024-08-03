Kyle Rittenhouse stuns with surprise presidential endorsement, but changes his mind after online outrage

Some on the right were outraged when Kyle Rittenhouse said that he would write in Ron Paul for president rather than vote for former President Donald Trump, but hours later, he changed his mind.

Rittenhouse became infamous after he shot three protesters in 2020 during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two. He was later found not guilty on all charges based on his plea of self-defense, which angered many on the left.

'My comments made last night were ill-informed and unproductive.'

On Thursday, he posted a video saying that he was backing former Congressman Ron Paul because he didn't like Trump's record on gun rights.

"Unfortunately, Donald Trump has bad advisers, making him bad on the Second Amendment," he said.

"If you cannot be completely un-compromisable on the Second Amendment, I will not vote for you," he added. "We need champions for the Second Amendment or our rights would be eaten away and eroded each day."

He added defiantly, "No compromise means no compromise."

Social media erupted with many denouncing Rittenhouse for what they saw as a betrayal against the right-wing cause.

Hours later, he said that he had changed his mind about the choice after hearing from the Trump campaign.

"Over the past 12 hours, I've had a series of productive conversations with members of the Trump's team and I am confident he will be the strong ally gun owners need to defend our Second Amendment rights," wrote Rittenhouse.

"My comments made last night were ill-informed and unproductive," he added. "I'm 100% behind Donald Trump and encourage every gun owner to join me in helping send him back to the White House."

Many approved of his change of heart.

