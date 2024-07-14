RNC on next week's convention: The show will go on

The following is a developing story.

The Republican National Convention will continue as planned. "It's f****ing happening," a top Republican official told Blaze News.

"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States," a statement from senior campaign advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita read. "As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again."

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly just left the hospital after surviving an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania. Blaze News has heard reports that he’s on his way to Milwaukee but has also heard reports that the president is instead heading to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, which is currently “locked down like Fort Knox.” The convention set to officially nominate him is scheduled to open Monday.

Conventions are essentially fortified towns within their host cities, combed by Secret Service as well as federal and local police in the lead-up, and heavily secured. Tens of thousands of delegates, politicians, press, and bystanders are expected for the event, which culminates in the official nomination Thursday night.

Trump was wounded in the ear, either by a bullet or, according to some reports, by glass shrapnel from a teleprompter hit by a bullet. One photo reportedly by former White House press corps photographer Doug Mills appears to show a bullet whizzing by the candidate’s head.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Buter, Pennsylvania," Trump wrote on Truth Social after the attack. "Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through my skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Trump hasn’t yet announced his vice presidential candidate. That announcement was rumored to come Monday, but everything is up in the air.