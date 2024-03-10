DeNiro rants US will be dictatorship if 'monster' Trump wins election and 'he'll come looking for me,' former president responds: 'TDS'

Robert DeNiro ranted about the "nightmare" scenario of an actual "dictatorship" if former President Donald Trump were to win the 2024 election during a recent appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher."

Maher questioned how Trump could possibly be beating President Joe Biden. The HBO talk show host cited a New York Times/Sienna poll that showed Trump leading Biden 48% to 43%. Maher also noted that Trump had pulled neck-and-neck with Biden with women and ahead of the Democrat presidential candidate with Hispanics.

DeNiro responded, "I don’t know, I just don’t want to feel the way I did. And many, many of us don’t. After the election in 2016, where we couldn’t believe that it happened."



DeNiro denigrated Trump as a "total monster" and "a mean, nasty, hateful person."

On the HBO show, the Hollywood actor suggested that the United States would become a "dictatorship" if Trump were reelected, and seemingly implied that the government would prohibit Bill Maher from hosting his own show.

DeNiro declared, "It can not be!"

The actor told Maher, "If he is, he wins the election. You won’t be on this show anymore. He’ll come looking for me. There’ll be things that happen that none of us can imagine. That’s what happens in that kind of a dictatorship, which is what he says. Let’s believe and take him at his word."

Maher alleged, "I mean, I said from the very beginning, this guy is never going to concede power. And he still hasn’t. He still hasn’t — just admitted he lost the last election and he advertises that he will go on. He says he’s been cheated out of one term."

The 80-year-old DeNiro blustered, "So he’s a sociopathic, psychopathic, malignant narcissist. He is a dangerous person."

DeNiro told the fellow celebrity, "I’d never play him as an actor because I can’t see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him."

Trump hit back at DeNiro by saying the actor was suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, also known as TDS.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, "Robert DeNiro has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Such a stupid sounding guy, a low IQ individual!

In 2016, DeNiro said of Trump, "I'd like to punch him in the face," and added, "I mean he's so blatantly stupid. He's a punk, he's a dog, he's a pig, he's a con, a bulls**t artist, a mutt who doesn't know what he's talking about, doesn't do his homework, doesn't care, thinks he's gaming society, doesn't pay his taxes. He's an idiot."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

(WARNING: Explicit language)