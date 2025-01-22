California man sentenced for having sex with 14-year-old girl he met on Roblox game

A man from Bakersfield, California, was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes related to a sexual relationship he had with a 14-year-old girl he met through the Roblox video game.

On June 26, a relative of the girl found Daniel Diaz, who was 21 years old at the time, in the backseat of his car "cuddling" with the girl at University Park in Northeast Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said that their investigation found that Diaz had met the girl online and started having a sexual relationship with her in April 2023.

Diaz reportedly admitted to having sex with the girl but said he did not know how old she was. He told them he believed she was a minor because of her "small appearance."

Police said they searched the man's home and found evidence indicating that he had contacted other minors on Roblox.

He was charged with statutory rape as well as contacting a minor for the purposes of committing a felony offense, meeting a minor for lewd purposes, sending obscene material to seduce a minor, and transporting a minor under 16 for a lewd act.

The rape and other felony charges were dropped, and Diaz pleaded no contest to having sex acts with a minor and contacting a minor to commit a sex act.

In addition to the prison time, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Video of Diaz in court can be viewed on KGET-TV's news report on YouTube.

