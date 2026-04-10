'Completely evil' man sentenced to decades in prison for tying up and raping elderly woman in Ohio

A man convicted for raping an elderly woman and tying her up will spend decades in prison after Ohio police were able to find one thumbprint from the crime scene.

Columbus police said they were called to the Eastmoor neighborhood on Jan. 13 on reports of a rape.

'This is the nightmare every woman fears. I cannot think of a worse set of facts.'

The 87-year-old woman told police that she awoke to find a man in all black and wearing a ski mask standing over her. He raped her and then tied her up before leaving her in her kitchen.

It took her about three hours to free herself, and then she discovered that he had stolen her car from a detached garage.

Detectives said they were able to identify a suspect through a thumbprint that was found on a bottle of disinfectant wipes. The suspect lived only a few blocks away from the victim.

They arrested 31-year-old Miguel Rodriguez Rolon two days later.

Family members of the victim said she used a walker to get to the court stand and testified against Rolon.

He was found guilty in March of two counts of rape, one count of kidnapping, and one count of aggravated burglary. He was sentenced to at least 84 years in prison.

RELATED: Thug who brutally raped 94-year-old in broad daylight had just been released after other rape charge was dropped, police say

Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Chris Brown excoriated Rolon and called his crime "completely evil" during sentencing.



"It is completely evil to rape an 87-year-old woman. This is the nightmare every woman fears. I cannot think of a worse set of facts," Brown said. "You're the reason we build prisons in this country."

Her family said she still faces a long rehabilitation process, but they are happy that justice was served in the case.

Rolon will also have to register as a Tier III sex offender.

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