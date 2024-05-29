Russell Brand reflects on the impact of his baptism after one month as a Christian

Actor and podcaster Russell Brand, 48, announced his intention to get baptized as a Christian in late April, recognizing it as "an opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ's name."

The experience, which he described as "incredible and profound," reportedly left him feeling "changed" and "surrendered in Christ." It also made Brand a popular target for leftists, skeptics, and other critics, including those convinced of the legitimacy of the unproven sexual assault allegations leveled against him.

For instance, Guardian columnist Marina Hyde wrote that "[Brand's] spiritual journey has been what you might expect of a bog-standard sex-case-turned-wingnut" and concluded, "you can't help thinking there will only be room for one messiah in that relationship – and unfortunately, it won't be Jesus."

Before launching a vicious attack on Harrison Butker over his commencement speech at a Catholic school, leftist columnist and Anglican priest Michael Coren judged the convert and expressed doubt about the authenticity of Brand's baptism.

Helen Paynter, another left-leaning Christian minister who serves as executive director of the Center for the Study of Bible and Violence at Bristol Baptist College, similarly cast doubt on Brand's sincerity and claimed that the "'celebrification' of baptism is troubling."

The doubts and critiques of strangers appear to have done little to faze the convert, who provided an update Monday, the one-month anniversary of his baptism.

'It changes you — to accept that it's not like you're in a game show and by doing really, really good things you can get redeemed.'

"I've been a Christian a month now, and it's been a big change," said Brand. "Not that I've entirely changed as a person. Of course I haven't. But I've taken on a lot of new concepts."

"It changes you — to accept that it's not like you're in a game show and by doing really, really good things you can get redeemed. No. Repentance — to repent! — means that you have to continually change and acknowledge that I am in a battle against myself; that I need to surrender myself to an ever-present, eternal, and accessible Jesus; that mercy is something that's given to me, been granted to me, that I live with through love — not something that I can sort of win or achieve by doing good deeds," said Brand.

The actor noted that his conversion has exposed him to new people and literature and afforded him a sense of peace.

"When I am in doubt, I feel the instruction is there [and] accessible, and I feel like I know what I'm supposed to do, that's even clearer," continued Brand. "When I feel myself being selfish or inconsiderate or putting myself first or not thinking about how I can be better to other people, it's as if there is an inner illumination available to me now."

Brand marveled at the "simplicity of the idea of God come to earth as a man to experience what it is to be human and to sacrifice Himself because that's the only sacrifice that could bring us home, that could give us the opportunity for redemption."

The actor acknowledged that he is "just at the beginning" of his Christian journey but expressed excitement about the steps ahead.

'People are so cynical about the increasing interest in Christianity and the return to God, but to me, it's obvious.'

Whereas contempt for Brand and doubt over his sincerity have crowded the columns of liberal newspapers in the United Kingdom, the comments on the actor's viral video on X were largely supportive.

BlazeTV host Steve Deacenoted, "Absolutely blown away by this. He literally explains what it means to 'work out your salvation with fear and trembling.'"

Allie Beth Stuckey, host of BlazeTV's "Relatable," tweeted, "Russell Brand bringing the simple gospel. We love to see it."

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon commended Brand on his approach, noting, "Instead of co-opting Christianity for political gain, or wielding Christ's name as a weapon to bludgeon the Jews, he's actually learning about God's grace, letting it change his life, and sharing it all with the world. You love to see it."

Ahead of his baptism, Brand said, "People are so cynical about the increasing interest in Christianity and the return to God, but to me, it's obvious. As meaning deteriorates in the modern world, as our value systems and institutions crumble, all of us become increasingly aware that there is this eerily familiar awakening and beckoning figure that we’ve all known all of our lives, within us and around us."

Brand is one of a number of high-profile celebrities to turn to Christianity in recent months. After rejecting witchcraft and the occult, celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D was baptized late last year, as was survivalist and former SAS trooper Bear Grylls, who waded into the Jordan River.

In conversation with Allie Beth Stuckey, Kat Von D shared a message similar to Brand’s about the impact of her decision: "I feel like I'm the best wife and the best mother I can be now because of the changes that I've had. I mean ... it's like a deprogramming has taken place. Things that I used to find attractive are disgusting to me, you know? And it's like, I wish I could put into words like how amazing those changes are."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!