Actor Russell Brand says he is getting baptized as a Christian: 'I'm taking the plunge'

Actor and comedian Russell Brand recently announced that he intends to get baptized as a Christian, according to Fox News Digital.

Brand posted a short video to social media earlier this month, confirming that he planned to get baptized as a Christian. In the video, Brand suggested that while some people may be confused about why others are turning to Christianity, he felt the answer was obvious.

He said while meaning slowly dissipates in the modern world, people are looking for some kind of purpose and foundational meaning in their lives.

"This Sunday, I’m taking the plunge. I’m getting baptized," Brand said, while squatting in a grassy area outside.

Brand specifically said he was attracted to the Christian sacrament of baptism after realizing that "it's an opportunity to die and be reborn. An opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ's name."

Brand continued by referencing a well-known Bible verse in Galatians, stating: "Like it says in Galatians: that you can live as an enlightened and awakened person."

Brand has carved out a name for himself outside Hollywood by producing long-form YouTube content that covers an array of topics, such as culture, spirituality, and politics. He frequently invites guests on the show to talk about a specific topic.

He remarked that the idea of baptism being a symbol of rebirth is in line with traditions in other major religions, calling it "so inviting and beautiful."

He noted that there is a trend of people gravitating toward Christianity as the modern world becomes more confusing and unstable.

"People are so cynical about the increasing interest in Christianity and the return to God, but to me, it’s obvious. As meaning deteriorates in the modern world, as our value systems and institutions crumble, all of us become increasingly aware that there is this eerily familiar awakening and beckoning figure that we’ve all known all of our lives, within us and around us."

"And for me it’s very exciting," he added.

The development comes amid a formal investigation into Brand's alleged sexual misconduct. Four women seemingly came off the blue and accused Brand of sexual misconduct, but only after the media approached them.

The accusations also came at a time when Brand started speaking out about wokeism and elitism that appears to be so pervasive in American culture.

“This is so clear that they hate his guts because of the things he's been saying lately,” Pat Gray told Glenn Beck in September 2023.

Around that same time, Beck said: "Last week, YouTube said it would stop Brand from making money from the streaming site where he has 6.6 million subscribers due to the serious allegations against him."

While Brand should certainly face justice if he is found guilty of the accusations, the actor and comedian is innocent until proven guilty.

Brand said he has been reading the Bible and the works of C.S. Lewis — a famous Christian philosopher — recently, and that they have helped pull him into the Christian worldview.

In a social media post shared in January, Brand said: "The reason I wear a cross is because Christianity and in particular, the figure of Christ are it seems to me inevitably becoming more important as I become more familiar with suffering, purpose, self, and not self."

In the video, Brand said he never considered embracing faith as a younger person because it appeared to him too "old-fashioned and sort of dusty," or even too modernized.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!