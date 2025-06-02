'Audacious' Ukrainian drone attack on Russian bombers stuns ahead of peace talks in Istanbul

Officials from Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul, Turkey, to negotiate on a possible peace deal after a stunning drone operation dubbed "Spider's Web" destroyed Russian bombers over the weekend.

Ukraine launched an attack through drones that had been secreted into the country and hidden in the roofs of wooden sheds on 18-wheelers parked near military bases deep inside Russia. When the command was given, hatches opened and the drones flew out and sought to bomb their military targets.

Video on social media reportedly showed footage from drones striking at the Russian planes. Ukraine said about 41 planes were destroyed or damaged, while Russia claimed far fewer were hit.

The attack was dubbed by some as Russia's "Pearl Harbor" moment, although the losses were a fraction of what the U.S. base in Hawaii suffered under the Japanese. Other media outlets called it "audacious" and "stunning."

Despite the devastating attack, Russian officials pressed on with demands of extensive concessions from Ukraine in order to agree to a ceasefire during negotiations in Istanbul. President Donald Trump has been calling for peace between the two countries and has threatened sanctions against Russia if a deal is not reached.

The two sides met for only an hour before breaking up the talks in Istanbul. Ukrainian officials reportedly rejected the offer from Russia and described it as tantamount to surrender.

However, the two warring nations did agree to an exchange of prisoners of war as well as the return of about 12,000 bodies of war casualties.

Negotiations in Istanbul. ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the drone operation on social media.

"Today, a brilliant operation was carried out — on enemy territory, targeting only military objectives, specifically the equipment used to strike Ukraine. Russia suffered significant losses — entirely justified and deserved," he wrote.

He said 117 drones were used in the operation and 34% of "strategic cruise missile carriers stationed at air bases" were hit.

"Not for a single second did we want this war," he added in part. "We offered the Russians a ceasefire. Since March 11, the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire has been on the table. It was the Russians who chose to continue the war — even under conditions where the entire world is calling for an end to the killing."

Ukraine security services estimate the attack cost Russia upwards of $7 billion in damage.

On Tuesday, Trump had warned Russia about continuing the war on Ukraine.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD," he wrote on social media. "He’s playing with fire!"

