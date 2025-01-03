SF Chronicle writer says 'Save Girls Sports' shirts are 'transphobic,' claims not all women have XX chromosomes

In response to T-shirts that say "Save Girls Sports," a San Francisco Chronicle opinion writer claimed that not all women have female chromosomes and that the shirts themselves are "terrorizing" the local transgender community.

The remarks are in response to two female high school athletes who have sued a California school district over the very same shirts being likened to Nazi symbols.

The girls wore the shirts in protest of a male athlete participating in female athletics who bumped one of the girls from their cross-country team. The students claimed their athletic director said wearing the shirts around a transgender student was like wearing a swastika around a Jewish student.

At a subsequent Riverside Unified School District board meeting, another cross-country runner said the school had stabbed students in the back after they expressed concerns over boys being in their change room.

"I have been around the females and just my team in general who have felt almost silenced to speak out about it because the whole LGBTQ is shoved down our throats; it is put in our face," the young girl explained.

The Chronicle's writer, Soleil Ho, disagreed, however, calling the ordeal an "empty spectacle that demeans us all," taking particular issue with the shirts themselves.

Ho pointed out that one of the young girls' fathers prints some of the shirts with his custom printing company, while also condemning apparel brand XX-XY Athletics for printing shirts that read "XX (does not equal) XY."

The writer specifically mentioned the brand's CEO, Jennifer Sey, and claimed her "sole purpose is to pump out anti-trans activewear and fund right-wing influencers."

Sey said the contrary, that her brand's mission is to "stand up for female athletes" and protect women's sports.

"No other athletic brand is doing it despite claiming to champion female athletes. [Other brands] don't care about women's sports or female athletes. They market wokeness and forsake women. We're providing an option so that consumers can buy a brand that aligns with their values," Sey told Blaze News.

'Women are XX. Men are XY.'

In her criticism of Sey, Ho did not mention the former gymnast's work defending girls who were abused while on the USA gymnastics team, a case that rocked the nation in 2016.

Instead, the self-described "queer" "pansexual" said those selling the shirt have used "real human pain and humiliation" to further their brands by spreading the "hatred of trans people" through "anti-trans influencers."

At the same time, the writer claimed that "not all cis women even have XX chromosomes" and therefore the shirts made no sense.

Sey vehemently disagreed with this specific scientific claim:

"There are no studies which state this. What kind of propagandistic 'newspaper' lets a 'journalist' write such lies, even in an opinion piece?" Sey asked. "Women are XX. Men are XY. Chromosomal abnormalities are rare and do exist, but they do not constitute a 3rd or 4th sex."

Noting that Ho mentioned Algerian boxer Imane Khelif as an example of how different women can look, Sey simply responded, "Imane Khelif is a man."

Sey concluded, "It's not hard. XX does not equal XY. It makes perfect sense."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

