'LGBTQ is shoved down our throat': 16-year-old athlete says girls are silenced about not wanting boys in their locker room

A student at a California high school said female athletes were stabbed in the back by their administrators when they expressed concerns over boys being in their change room.

During a board meeting for the Riverside Unified School District in California, an unnamed 16-year-old girl spoke out about a male athlete competing on the girls cross-country team.

"I run on the cross country team. So I'm constantly affected by these actions that have taken place this season," the young girl began. "I have been around the females and just my team in general who have felt almost silenced to speak out about it because the whole LGBTQ is shoved down our throats; it is put in our face."

Martin Luther King High School and the school district were recently sued by two female athletes who accused them of violating Title IX along with their First and 14th Amendment rights.

The girls said they were told by school officials that wearing a shirt that read "Save Girls' Sports" on the front was akin to wearing a swastika.

After saying that it feels "almost impossible" for girls to speak out on this topic, the 16-year-old told the district that the school's athletic director has completely failed the students who were brave enough to say something.

"I went myself to have a discussion with the athletic director when nobody really felt comfortable enough to speak out. ... To see the athletic director turn around and tell my teammates that their shirts that say 'Save Girls' Sports' be compared to a swastika, that is not okay."

The student continued, "These girls feel silenced. They felt silenced. And when they finally spoke out and did something to go against it and speak out, not directed towards a single person at all, they were completely stabbed in the back by the person that we were told would support us and be able to help us through this."

The two girls named in the lawsuit, known by their first names Kaitlyn and Taylor, were protesting a male athlete who bumped one of the girls from their cross-country team.

"There's a transgender student on the team. Why am I getting displaced when I worked so hard and gone to all of the practices, and this student has only attended a few of the practices?" Taylor asked.

The girls alleged that their athletic officials told them to remove or conceal their shirts and said they are creating a "hostile" environment. The athletic director was also accused of saying that wearing the shirts around a transgender student was like wearing a swastika around a Jewish student.

On the school's website, the athletic director is listed as Amanda Chann; however, Chann is listed in the broader school directory as the assistant principal.

Blaze News has asked the school administrators if it was indeed Chann who made the statement or if it was made by any staff member at all. At the time of this publication there had been no response from any staff member, including the principal and Chann.

'It is not okay that I have to be in a position where I'm going to practice and having to see a male in booty shorts.'

During the school board meeting, the young athlete said it felt like her school and the district were "choosing to support one person instead of the whole team and the whole school."

"It's not okay," she reiterated.

She went on to say that Kaitlyn and Taylor were two of the nicest people she had "ever met" and that the girls have all been put in an unsafe environment.

"It is not okay that I have to be in a position where I'm going to practice and having to see a male in booty shorts and having to see that around me. As a 16-year-old girl, I don't find that as a safe environment. I don't at all."

She added that she doesn't find it safe for her to be "seeing males" in the school locker room and bathroom.

"I'm a 16-year-old girl. There's girls around me where we do not feel safe having boys in our environment, and it isn't okay. It isn't okay to have them on our team. ... It's the genetics."

This article will be updated with any applicable responses from the Martin Luther King High School administrators.

Neither the Riverside Unified School District nor Martin Luther King High School responded to Fox News' requests for comment earlier in the week.

