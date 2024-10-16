Sanctuary cities that keep illegal alien criminals on the streets will soon be a thing of the past, Trump promises

During a women’s town hall with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner on Tuesday, Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump made a vow to voters that he plans to “immediately” end sanctuary jurisdictions if he secures a victory in the upcoming November election.



Nancy, a woman in the audience, explained to Trump that her son was on the University of Georgia’s campus the day 22-year-old Laken Riley, a nursing student, was murdered while out on a jog. The man charged with Riley’s brutal slaying is 26-year-old Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan national in the U.S. illegally and a suspected member of the vicious transnational gang Tren de Aragua.

'We’re going to have law and order.'

Nancy proceeded to ask Trump, “I wanted to know, how quickly in a sanctuary city like they’re calling Athens, Georgia — how quickly can you remove those threats to our societies so that our children can go out on a run, as they rightfully should be able to do in a park in the daytime by themselves?”

Trump responded, “First of all, we are going to end all sanctuary cities immediately.”

Faulkner asked Trump whether he would accomplish that via executive order.

“I could do it with an executive order; I’ll have to do it with an executive order. You can do it with the Aliens Act of 1798,” he responded.

The Alien Act, which was passed in 1798 by the Federalist-controlled Congress, authorizes the sitting president to deport non-citizens.

“We can do things in terms of moving people out. We can move them out of the sanctuary cities,” Trump continued.

“Normally, you like to understand the opponent,” he added. “Why do they want open borders? Why do they want to do this? Why do they want sanctuary cities?”

Trump declared that sanctuary cities are meant to protect only criminals.

“We’re going to end all sanctuary cities in the United States, and we’re going to go back to normalcy. And we’re going to have law and order,” he stated.

Trump stated that his administration would prioritize reinvigorating law enforcement officers who have been slowed down and even prevented from doing their jobs under the Biden-Harris administration.

“They want to do their job. We’re going to let them do their job,” Trump added. “I’m going to give them immunity. We’re going to protect them.”

“You look at New York, and Chicago, and L.A., and every city all run by Democrats,” he continued. “Liberal, stupid Democrats.”

“Our country has lost its way,” Trump concluded.