'We are totally unprepared': Bernie Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez propose law to shut down future AI data centers

Two leftist members of Congress aim to shut down artificial intelligence data center construction, claiming that such centers destroy jobs and American attention spans.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) announced the proposal Wednesday to pause the creation of AI infrastructure in order to allow Congress enough time to pass more regulations.

'We need serious public debate and democratic oversight over this enormously consequential issue.'

"AI and robotics are creating the most sweeping technological revolution in the history of humanity," said Sanders in a statement to Axios. "The scale, scope, and speed of that change is unprecedented. Congress is way behind where it should be in understanding the nature of this revolution and its impacts."

Many cities have already passed laws against data centers, and some states are considering the same.

In a February interview on MS NOW, Sanders said he was concerned about the effect on young people's attention spans as well as the possibility that AI will make many jobs obsolete.

"I think we have not a clue. We are totally unprepared for what is coming," he said at the time.

Opponents of new data centers point to concerns over their massive water and electricity usage, potentially damaging effects from chemicals they produce, as well as quality-of-life issues for nearby residents.

AI defenders respond that in order to maintain its global economic dominance, the U.S. must build up its own AI infrastructure industry.

"We cannot sit back and allow a handful of billionaire Big Tech oligarchs to make decisions that will reshape our economy, our democracy, and the future of humanity," Sanders added. "We need serious public debate and democratic oversight over this enormously consequential issue. The time for action is now."

RELATED: Citizen outcry blocks a Microsoft data center, making AI an acid test for local government

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania responded immediately, and negatively, to the proposal.

"The emerging chassis of AI must be built by America," he wrote on social media. "We can put appropriate guardrails in place without handing the win on AI to China. A moratorium is China First."

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