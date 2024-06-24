'Sandlot' star walks off with just a fine after pleading guilty to assault, other charges

The actor who once played a character named Scotty Smalls recently found himself in big trouble after he threw a weight at a vehicle and then showed up to the owners' house carrying a knife.

June 2 seemed to be an off day for Tom Guiry, the 43-year-old actor best known for his portrayal of awkward wannabe-ballplayer Scotty Smalls in the 1993 classic movie "The Sandlot." For about two hours that day, Guiry reportedly terrorized neighbors across the street from his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, resulting in three different 911 calls and several disturbing surveillance camera images.

First, a shirtless Guiry apparently walked across the street to the neighbors' house and tossed a 35-pound dumbbell onto the windshield of their white Jeep Wrangler, causing severe damage. "Really, my window’s been shattered," one owner reportedly yelled, prompting an apology from Guiry.

"That sucks, man, I’ll pay you back. I’m sorry, I’m gonna get you back," Guiry replied.

"I did it. I’m sorry man. I’m coming back to get you, [I’m] sorry brother. I’ll pay you back," he added, according to a police report.

Later, Guiry returned to the neighbors' house, this time brandishing a knife, doorbell camera footage revealed. A female inside the residence claimed he then followed her inside, still carrying the knife. The woman's husband then confronted Guiry in the couple's garage.

When officers arrived, they found Guiry standing in the middle of the street, inquiring about his wife's safety. He was then arrested and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on charges of third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to personal property.

The following day, Guiry paid $1,000 to bond out of custody. He was then assessed a third charge of public disorderly conduct last week.

On Monday morning, he pled guilty to all charges and was sentenced to pay just over $750 in fines. He was also credited for serving one day in jail.

More than a decade ago, Guiry was arrested for allegedly headbutting a cop at a New Jersey airport. In addition to "The Sandlot," he also appeared in "U-571," "Mystic River," and "Black Hawk Down."

