Santa Monica shoe store owner ambushed by attempted robbers — but he ends the threat with his gun, police say

A Santa Monica store owner defended his boutique shoe business and his life from two men who were allegedly trying to rob him, according to California police.

The Santa Monica Police Department said police were called to the "Sole & Laces" store on the famed Third Street Promenade at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday over the incident, according to the Los Angeles Times.

'He took care of things and defended himself and his store, and his life, and his family by using his gun.'

John Alle, the manager of the property, said that the shoe store owner was carrying out a sale with a customer after regular business hours when the attempted robbery began.

A second man, who allegedly knew the customer involved in the sale, barged into the store through the back door and used a "chemical irritant" to try to disable the owner.

After a scuffle between the two, the owner retrieved his gun and shot the alleged robber.

The wounded assailant later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to police. The store owner had a legal permit to carry the gun.

Police also arrested Karen Melikyan, the customer who had arranged the meeting with the owner, on suspicion that he had been involved in planning the attempted robbery. He was charged with homicide, conspiracy, and armed robbery.

Alle said the owner was shaken up by the incident.

"He took care of things and defended himself and his store, and his life, and his family by using his gun," Alle said to KCAL-TV.

RELATED: Security video shows deputy walk in on four thugs committing armed robbery at 7-Eleven in California

Santa Monica circa 2021. Photo by Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Alle went on to say that the business conditions in Santa Monica are dire.

"A lot of retailers have just given up," he explained. "If they report the crimes and the theft, they'll lose their insurance."

Police said the shop owner is cooperating with their investigation, which is ongoing. He has not been arrested, and he was not injured in the incident.

A post from the store's social media account referred to the shop as "the best sneaker spot from the bay to L.A."

Scenes from the store can be viewed on the video news report from KCAL on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!