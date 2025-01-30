Sara Gonzales exposes Dems' hypocrisy as they grill RFK Jr. while pocketing Big Pharma cash

During his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers grilled Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about his potential health care industry connections. BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales exposed the Democrats' hypocrisy, noting that they are themselves pocketing money from Big Pharma.



President Donald Trump nominated Kennedy to serve as secretary of Health and Human Services.

In his opening statements, Kennedy told senators on the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, "Today, Americans' overall health is in grievous condition. Over 70% of adults and a third of children are overweight or obese. Diabetes is 10 times more prevalent than it was during the 1960s. Cancer among young people is rising by 1% or 2% a year. Autoimmune diseases, neurodevelopmental disorders, Alzheimer's, asthma, ADHD, depression, addiction, and a host of other physical and mental health conditions are all on the rise — some of them exponentially."

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) accused Kennedy of making it his "life's work to sow doubt" about vaccines.

"It has been lucrative for him and put him on the verge of immense power," Wyden claimed. "This is the profile of someone who chases money and influence wherever they lead, even if that may mean the tragic deaths of children."

'I'm not going to agree to that, senator.'

Gonzales revealed that Wyden has received more than $1.5 million from the health care sector.

"Yes, Senator Wyden, let's talk about conflicts of interest," Gonzales stated. "Let's talk about placing money over the health and safety of our children."

In a perplexing line of questioning, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) pressed Kennedy to pledge that he would neither accept money from the health care industry nor profit from suing health care companies.

"You're not going to take money from drug companies in any way, shape, or form?" Warren questioned.

"Who, me?" Kennedy asked, visibly confused. "I'm happy to commit to that."

"I don't think any of them want to give me money, by the way," he added.

Warren asked Kennedy to commit that he would not "go to work suing the drug companies and taking your rate out of that while you're secretary and for four years after."

"You're asking me to not sue drug companies, and I'm not going to agree to that, senator," he responded.

Gonzales pulled up Warren's donors, revealing that the senator has received over $700,000 from the health care industry.

Gonzales also played a clip of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) questioning Kennedy during the confirmation hearing.

"You keep citing the Trump administration, and you're just going to follow what they say. Is that what you're doing? You're just a rubber stamp in this position?" Cortez Masto asked.

"President Trump has asked me to end the chronic disease epidemic and make America healthy again," Kennedy responded.

Gonzales noted that Cortez Masto is the "highest" Democratic recipient of Big Pharma money on the committee, stating she received over $2.7 million from the health care industry.