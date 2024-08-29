Sara Gonzales infiltrates RuPaul drag show, finds kids in attendance despite explicit content

Sara Gonzales, host of BlazeTV's "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered," recently infiltrated a drag show in Texas and found minors in attendance despite the explicit nature of the performance.

On Friday, celebrity transvestite RuPaul hosted a drag show called "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars LIVE" at Music Hall at Fair Park, a city park in Dallas. Gonzales not only attended the event but also captured video of some of the performance as well as some of her fellow attendees, some of whom were clearly underage.

According to Gonzales' footage, many of the show's performers, wearing costumes that exposed most of their buttocks, twerked and gyrated for the crowd. They also repeatedly made crude and graphic references to sex acts and private body parts:

"My p***y is BURNING!"

"P***y real good."

"Is that p***y on fire?"

"Y'all s*cked the good d*** for these seats!"

Gonzales shared the video footage on Tuesday's episode of "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered," calling the drag show a form of "child abuse," and hinted that it made her want to "vomit."

She then discussed the footage with Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian), who was similarly appalled that such "offensive" and "absolutely disgusting" performances were on display in front of "very young children."

What's more, the drag show may even have violated SB12, a bill passed last year prohibiting "sexually oriented performance[s]: (1) on public property; or (2) in the presence of an individual younger than 18 years of age." A federal judge subsequently issued a permanent injunction against the bill, preventing it from being enforced, but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has since appealed that injunction.

Harrison explained that the bill cannot be enforced at present while the appeals process continues, but the behaviors it was designed to prevent remain "illegal." "The state law is not off the books simply because we're being enjoined from enforcing it," he explained. "Those actions are still illegal in the state of Texas."

Harrison also suggested that Paxton has a good chance of prevailing in his appeal to reinstate SB12. "I do think the odds are pretty decent," he claimed. "... I actually feel somewhat optimistic."

Harrison reiterated that such drag shows are not a matter of free speech or the First Amendment but about protecting children, and he indicated that those who facilitated such a sexually explicit show without an age restriction could at some point be "retroactively prosecuted" under SB12.

"We're talking about a performance, an adult-themed, sexually explicit performance, in front of minors that was engaged in commerce on property that is governmental property in the state of Texas," he noted. "So I do think they're operating at a little bit of a risk here."

Gonzales added that law enforcement may want to examine the "hard drive[s]" of some of the participants since, she claimed, they seem to desperately "want to shake [their] rear end in front of kids."

Finally, Gonzales issued a warning that she will continue to expose those who attempt to sexualize children, especially in Texas. "I'm putting you on notice, drag queens!" she stated emphatically.

The entire episode of "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered" can be seen below:

