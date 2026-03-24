School employee, 34, allegedly had sex with 13-year-old student, gave him alcohol, weed — and cops believe she's on the run

A Colorado school employee has been accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old student, and authorities believe the employee is on the run from law enforcement.

The Greeley Police Department said in a statement that officers on Feb. 12 responded to reports that a Greeley-Evans School District 6 staff member sexual assaulted a 13-year-old student.

'This can get me fired.'

Police identified the staffer as 34-year-old Brenda Meza.

"During the investigation, it was determined Meza engaged in continuous sexual abuse of the minor for several months," police said.

The New York Post reported that Meza could face 12 felonies, including sexual assault of a child, internet luring of a child, and tampering with physical evidence, as well as one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

However, Meza now may be on the run. Police said attempts to contact Meza have been "unsuccessful."

Police questioned Meza's husband during a March 11 traffic stop, but he said he didn't know where his wife was — and that he was on his way to the Mexican border, according to Post.

Meza was a staff member at Franklin Middle School at the time of the accusations.

KDVR-TV obtained a letter that school Principal Suzette Luster sent to parents of students.

"Student safety and security is always our first priority. We are very sorry if these allegations have negatively impacted our school, staff, and students," Luster said.

Luster also noted, "If your student needs extra support during this time, please reach out to our counseling office."

Meza was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 12 and terminated on Feb. 25, according to KDVR.

Citing the letter, KDVR reported that Meza was hired in February 2020.

"While employed at the middle school, she worked as the school secretary, assisted with club games and coached cross-country, and had also served as a substitute for a year beforehand," according to KDVR.

Luster also said in the letter that police told her investigators believe Meza has fled the state to avoid prosecution.

RELATED: 5th-grade teacher — accused of having 'sexual conversation' with child under 12 — now slapped with far more shocking charges

According to an arrest affidavit the New York Post obtained, Meza told police during an interview that the teen discovered her Instagram during Thanksgiving break last year.

According to the affidavit, Meza sent photos of her buttocks and breasts after the 8th-grader at Franklin Middle School messaged her pictures of his genitals.

During the interrogation, Meza told investigators that she and the boy "got super close to each other ... almost the point of having sex," the affidavit said.

In January, Meza met the boy at a Walmart parking lot, where they consumed ready-to-drink cocktails and marijuana before having sex for the first time, the affidavit said.

Police later found photos of the school secretary and the student inside a car showing the boy drinking alcohol and holding marijuana, court documents said.

Meza had sex with the student two more times over the next few weeks, according to the Post.

The Post, citing police, also reported that Meza "allegedly bragged that the victim's manhood was bigger than her own husband’s ..."

The affidavit stated that Meza sent several "I love you" text messages to the boy and told the teen she would get jealous if she caught him talking to female classmates at school.

Franklin Middle School received an anonymous tip about the alleged child sex abuse on Feb. 12.

The Post reported that school officials confronted Meza about the allegations, and she confessed to her husband that she "got high" and had creepy interactions with a student.

The husband called police after his wife's alleged admission, the Post reported.

The affidavit said Meza admitted to knowing the boy's age and texted the alleged victim, "This can get me fired."

Greeley Police told Blaze News on Monday that Meza is still at large and that there are no updates on the case. Greeley Police also told Blaze News that Meza wasn't arrested when police interviewed her Feb. 12 because it's a "complex case" and that they were still working on compiling evidence and interviewing victims and potential witnesses. Greeley Police added to Blaze News that when officers went to arrest Meza about a month later, she was gone.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officials said those with information regarding the case or where Meza can be located should call the Greeley Police Department at 970-502-2186.

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