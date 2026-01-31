5th-grade teacher — accused of having 'sexual conversation' with child under 12 — now slapped with far more shocking charges

A Kentucky school teacher — who is accused of having a "sexual conversation" with a child under the age of 12 — has been hit with more severe additional charges, according to authorities.

Sydne Graf is a 36-year-old 5th-grade math teacher at Smyrna Elementary School in Louisville.

'Graf is now facing serious and shocking child sex abuse charges.'

The arrest citation obtained by Blaze News said that police determined that a "5th-grade math teacher engaged in sexual conversations with a 5th-grade student."

WDRB-TV reported that the Jefferson County Public Schools Police informed the Louisville Metro Police Department that Graf "engaged in sexual conversations" with the student during a "nontraditional instruction day" with remote learning.

"Detectives were able to review conversations between the juvenile victim and suspect," the arrest citation states.

"Screenshots and video recordings of the conversations depict images of the suspect as well as her name, Sydne Graf, displayed in the top left corner," the arrest citation notes.

According to WDRB, "LMPD detectives reviewed the conversations between Graf and the student, which included discussions of oral sodomy with the student."

Police said Graf was arrested when she attempted to pick up the young student near his home on Dec. 15, 2025.

The arrest citation stated that Graf confessed to having the "previous mentioned conversations" with the minor when questioned by police.

Graf was initially charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means.

However Graf is now facing serious and shocking child sex abuse charges.

Citing court documents, WLKY-TV reported that Graf was indicted on charges of first-degree rape of a victim under 12 years of age, first-degree sodomy of a victim under 12 years of age, unlawful transaction with a minor, and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 20.

WHAS-TV referenced the arrest citation, which said officers searched Graf's vehicle and discovered hydrocodone and Adderall pills.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Graf pleaded not guilty to all of the charges on Jan. 21.

Graf is on house arrest with a cash bond set at $500,000.

A judge ordered Graf to have no contact with minors unless supervised by another adult and to have no internet access except on her phone.

According to WAVE-TV, Smyrna Elementary Principal Amanda Cooper sent a letter to parents regarding the situation.

"We have been made aware that the Crimes Against Children’s Unit (CACU), JCPS PD, and LMPD are investigating an allegation involving one of our staff members," Cooper told parents.

Cooper said Graf has since been reassigned by the school, and she will not have any contact with students during the investigation.

Cooper noted that she "cannot disclose anything more at this time" because it is an active investigation.

Cooper urged any students with anxiety about the arrest to utilize the school's mental health practitioner or counselor.

According to the alleged X social media account of Smyrna Elementary School, Graf was previously involved with the school's wrestling team.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department informed Blaze News that there are no further updates at this time.

