Chuck Schumer cancels book tour over 'security concerns' after caving to Trump and angering Dems — the ridicule is hilarious

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) is being mocked and ridiculed for canceling stops on a book tour after angering Democrats, who wanted him to fight against a Republican funding bill.

Schumer released a statement announcing that several stops on the book tour were canceled and postponed over "security concerns" but did not offer details. CNN reported that angry leftists had planned protests against Schumer and his decision to end opposition to a Republican House budget bill.

'He’s hiding from his own base, allegedly for his own physical safety.'

Schumer had argued that a government shutdown would only help Republicans, but the leftist wing of the party excoriated the decision and blamed the Democratic leader. Even some centrist Democrats had reportedly offered to immediately write a check for a primary challenge from Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Many online blasted Schumer for writing a book about resistance to extremists and then choosing to hide from his critics on the left.

"Chuck Schumer has written a new book against anti-Semitism. His book tour has now been rescheduled/postponed, due to security concerns. He’s hiding from his own base, allegedly for his own physical safety," said Fox News contributor Guy Benson.

"Chuck Schumer postponing his book tour for a volume on 'anti-Semitism,' a problem he is too cowardly to confront, because he's too cowardly to confront his protestors is utter perfection," said John Podhoretz of Commentary magazine.

"Dems will eat their own to feed their false moral indignation (if they were moral, they wouldn't do this to Chuck-OR ANYONE.)," responded writer Maureen Monte.

Democrats have also been mocking some Republican members of Congress who have been confronted at town hall events by constituents angry over the dismantling of government agencies under the Trump administration.

