Scott Jennings explains how Biden is ending his presidency as a failure

CNN conservative contributor Scott Jennings laid into President Joe Biden's "failed" legacy, as his term is nearly over and led to the return of President-elect Donald Trump.

While discussing Biden's lack of regret about debating Trump, a disastrous performance that pushed him out of the race, Jennings told the CNN panel that Biden should never have run for re-election in the first place for a multitude of reasons.

'This is a failed, disgraced president.'

"When he got asked about regrets, the fact that he didn't say, I regret that 13 American service members lost their lives in Afghanistan, to me, that he can't muster the courage to say that now is a disgrace. Beyond that, he's leaving office in disgrace," Jennings said, pointing to how only 20% of Americans believe the country is on the right track.

“What's happened since Election Day? He pardoned his son Hunter. He commuted the sentences of a bunch of evil killer thugs on federal death row. Not all of them. Just the ones that he wanted to. Didn't even make a principled stand on that. And then he went on vacation, which is where he is right now," he continued.

Biden will be on vacation in Saint Croix through the New Year holiday.

"This is a failed, disgraced president, and he has never, ever owned up to what happened in Afghanistan and the role that that played in destroying those families' lives and destroying his own presidency," Scott pointed out.

Liberal columnist Solomon Jones jumped in to say that Trump should apologize for telling people to "shine lights in their bodies and take disinfectant" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump did not say that, as Jennings had to correct Jones.

"That's not true. ... We'll Google it after the show," Jennings replied.

Biden's unwillingness to admit even the most obvious mistakes during his administration is another reason why his popularity started to sink to the point where Trump's victory might have been even larger had Biden stayed in the race. That same unwillingness helped doom Vice President Kamala Harris, whose chance of winning tanked after she said she would not have done anything differently from Biden.

