List of 'many powerful people' allegedly implicated in Sean 'Diddy' Combs scandal will be exposed, says attorney for victims

An attorney for more than 100 alleged victims in the heinous accusations engulfing rapper mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs said that a list of "many powerful people" implicated in the crimes will be revealed.

Attorney Tony Buzbee made the comments at a press conference Tuesday from Houston, Texas.

'There are a myriad of people who are very nervous. You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever.'

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” he said.

Combs is accused of various crimes related to allegedly debaucherous parties involving drugs, alcohol, and non-consensual sex. Federal prosecutors charged Combs with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and interstate transportation for prostitution.

“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure — damn sure — we are right before we do that,” said Buzbee.

“The names will shock you," he promised.

The attorney said that those powerful people involved in the parties encouraged the abuse at his parties, which go as far back as 1991 and mostly occurred in California, New York, Georgia, and Florida. He went through some of the horrifying stories of alleged victims that he said were being corroborated for a lawsuit.

Buzbee had advice for some of those alleged accomplices.

“These people who know who they are should just come forward now,” he continued. “I would imagine that as we speak here, there are a myriad of people who are very nervous. You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever. I would expect there are many people out there right now who are desperately searching their memories as they delete their texts and data.”

Buzbee said that one of the alleged victims was as young as 9 years old at the time of the abuse.

Part of the press conference can be viewed on a video news report from WNYW-TV on YouTube.

