Seattle to ditch anti-cop initiatives that transformed city into crime haven

Seattle, Washington, one of the most liberal cities in America, has decided to honor all first responders once again and ditch the "defund the police" initiatives that have divided residents and decimated morale at the Seattle Police Department.

On March 25, council member Robert Saka introduced Resolution 32167, which recognized the vital work done by all first responders. In particular, it affirmed "the essential services provided by the Police Department."

A news release from the city council added that the resolution explicitly "reverses any prior commitment or pledge by past Councils to defund or abolish SPD," describing such efforts as a "failure."

It also noted that anti-cop measures "were routinely cited by departing police personnel as a reason for leaving." Since the city first embraced "defund the police" in the wake of George Floyd's death in 2020, more than 700 officers separated from the SPD, resulting in record-low staffing, MyNorthwest reported.

The "defund" measures also took a toll on public safety as violent crime soared. In 2017, the city recorded 27 homicides, 255 rapes, and 2,474 aggravated assaults. By 2022, the number of homicides had jumped to 54, rapes to 347, and aggravated assaults to 3,516.

In addition to ending the "defund" initiatives, the resolution reiterated the importance of holding police accountable and of providing a "diversified public safety response," which includes social workers and other "trauma-informed" personnel. It also celebrated the city's diminishing need for federal oversight.

'We acknowledge the critical role that police and fire fighters have in our community.'

Saka — who once wore a "Black Lawyers Matter" T-shirt to a Floyd-related protest and boasted of his belief "in the principles of BOTH the American Flag and the Black Lives Matter movement" — has apparently had a change of heart on the importance of police. He says he now sees anti-cop rhetoric as "very divisive."

Council member Maritza Rivera claimed her constituents have voiced concerns about "defund the police" measures for some time. Some have even asked her and other council members to "take a stance against the defund rhetoric that we’ve seen in the past in this city," she said.

For his part, Mayor Bruce Harrell seems pleased with the current trajectory of the police department. "We have created one of the most robust police accountability systems in the country. We hired more police officers last year than we lost for the first time in years, and applications are soaring," he said.

"Seattle’s first responders do amazing and heroic work every day to save lives, stop and solve crimes, and ensure people in crisis get the help and support they need. I join the City Council in celebrating the dedication and hard work of our public safety professionals and in recognizing the importance of a diversified emergency response system."

Resolution 32167 initially passed with four council members voting for it, none opposing it, and one absence. The final resolution was adopted by the full council on Tuesday.

"This resolution is about the future of public safety in Seattle," Saka said in a statement. "I’m grateful to my colleagues for their support as we continue to partner together with the mayor and the Seattle Police Department, Seattle Fire Department, and CARE Department in ensuring that everyone in Seattle feels safe and supported."

Lieutenant Kenny Stuart, president of the Seattle Fire Fighters Union, IAFF Local 27, likewise cheered the passing of the resolution. "Firefighters work hard day and night to keep our city and residents safe," he said.

"This resolution announces that Seattle has moved away from the divisions of the past and we acknowledge the critical role that police and fire fighters have in our community."

