Secret Service leaves Trump vulnerable once again after female agent abandons post to breastfeed: Report

The U.S. Secret Service once again left former President Donald Trump vulnerable to attack after a female agent reportedly abandoned her post to breastfeed her child during a event in Asheville, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

Shortly before Trump's motorcade was set to arrive in the area, the site agent in charge of overseeing all security for the event took one final sweep of the walking route, according to a report from Susan Crabtree of RealClearPolitics citing "three sources in the Secret Service community."

This apparent security lapse by the Secret Service is just the latest in a series of security breaches by the agency ... that seemingly led to 20-year-old Thomas Crooks firing several rounds at Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13

During this last-minute security check, the site agent found a female Secret Service agent breastfeeding her child in a room reserved for "important Secret Service official work," including a possible emergency involving the president, Crabtree said.

Secret Service agents on duty are prohibited from bringing their children to a protective assignment, Crabtree added.

Not only had the female agent apparently violated that restriction, but she was also accompanied by two members of her family who may have been unvetted.

The agent, her two relatives, and ostensibly her baby bypassed the Uniformed Division checkpoint and were taken to the secure room by an "unpinned" staff member, Crabtree's report indicated. "Unpinned" means the Secret Service has not given the individual clearance to be there.

Crabtree did not provide the identity of the female agent but did note that she is from the Atlanta Field Office.

Where the agent was assigned to be at the Asheville event and whether another agent took her place are both unclear.

When reached for comment about the incident, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi gave Crabtree the following statement: "All employees of the U.S. Secret Service are held to the highest standards. While there was no impact to the North Carolina event, the specifics of this incident are being examined. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further."

This apparent security lapse by the Secret Service is just the latest in a series of security breaches by the agency — thoroughly documented by Blaze News — that seemingly led to 20-year-old Thomas Crooks firing several rounds at Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

One of those rounds came within millimeters of killing the former president, tearing through his right ear rather than his skull. Another shot claimed the life of former fire chief Corey Comperatore. Two others were critically wounded.

Outrage over the shooting led to the resignation of Director Kimberly Cheatle. However, acting Director Ronald Rowe admitted just two weeks ago that no agent affiliated with the July 13 rally had yet been fired.

Trump traveled to North Carolina this week to give a speech about his economic plan in a prospective second term. Among other ideas, Trump touted a pledge to eliminate taxes on Social Security remittance.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!