Security guard fatally shoots male who held gun to his head, threatened to kill him; prosecutors say guard won't be charged

A security guard fatally shot a male who held a gun to his the back of his head and threatened to kill him two months ago in Aurora, Colorado — and prosecutors on Monday said the guard acted in self-defense and won't be charged, KUSA-TV reported.

Police responded about 9 p.m. Aug. 31 to a report of a shooting outside a 7-Eleven in the 12000 block of East Colfax, the station said.

'He did his job, and he defended himself in the process.'

Prosecutors said Vernon Dorsey approached the guard, who was walking in front of the store, and placed a handgun to the back of the guard's head, KUSA said. Dorsey ordered the guard to hand over his gun and threatened to kill him, the station added.

KUSA said Dorsey and the guard fought as Dorsey attempted to disarm the guard.

But instead, the guard got hold of his own gun and shot Dorsey in the chest, KUSA said.

When officers arrived, they found Dorsey with a gunshot wound, the station said, adding that Dorsey later died. Dorsey was 36 years old, KUSA said in an earlier story.

The District Attorney’s Office and the Aurora Police Department agreed after reviewing evidence that the guard fired his weapon in self-defense and was legally justified, KUSA said.

Anything else?

The station said the guard was taken to police headquarters and questioned and that police at the time believed the guard was acting in self-defense.

The private company that supplies the guards for 7-Eleven — Iron Spear Protection Group LLC — said in a statement at the time that it's backing the guard in question with "absolute certainty" after reviewing the incident, KUSA reported.

Iron Spear's president stated at the time of the incident that the guard was in good condition and with his family, the station added.

How are observers reacting?

Commenters under KUSA's Facebook post about the incident were solidly behind the guard's actions:

"Good work, sir, here is a raise," one commenter said.

Good," another user added. "He did his job, and he defended himself in the process."

"Happy ending feel-good story!!!" another commenter exclaimed.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!