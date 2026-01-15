'Seditious' Democrat whines: Slotkin cries intimidation after Trump demands arrests for 'refuse illegal orders' video

A member of the so-called "seditious six" has resurfaced to complain about the Trump administration's response to an incendiary viral video posted late last year.

On Wednesday, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) posted a response to the Trump administration's investigations into the Democrat lawmakers who famously directed members of the military and intelligence community to "refuse illegal orders" back in November.

'And right now, speaking out against the abuse of power is the most patriotic thing we can do.'

Slotkin, a former Central Intelligence Agency officer, captioned her latest video, "The intimidation *is the point*. And it’s not going to work."

Slotkin claimed that District of Columbia U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro asked to interview her last week in connection with the video she posted with five other Democrats. She said this was "on top of" an FBI counterterrorism investigation that she announced in November.

She said that in response to the video, "the president called for us to be investigated, arrested, and ultimately hanged. He ended up tweeting over a dozen times about that and yesterday, in Michigan, falsely said that I stole my 2024 election."



Slotkin won the 2024 Senate race by a 0.3% margin over former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.).

On Tuesday, President Trump addressed Rogers, who was in the audience at the Detroit Economic Club, saying, "And I think they took that away from you last time. I'll be honest with you, Mike. I really do. I don't like to get things going. I don't like to be controversial at all, but they rigged the election on you. Mine was too big to rig. You were — you won. I'm telling you, you won."

Trump did not clarify who he believes "rigged" that election.

Slotkin claimed that she has received over 100 credible threats, prompting her to heighten security for herself and her family members.

"Now, he's using his political appointees at the FBI and the Department of Justice to follow through with his threats," she continued. "To be clear, this is the president's playbook. Truth doesn't matter. Facts don't matter. And anyone who disagrees with him becomes an enemy, and he then weaponizes the federal government against them.

"It's legal intimidation and physical intimidation meant to get you to shut up. He's used it with our universities, our corporations, our legal community, and with politicians, who falsely believe that doing his bidding and staying quiet will keep them safe."

Slotkin promised not be among them.

Slotkin concluded with a non sequitur and a vague appeal to "values": "Our freedom of speech is worth fighting for. Our values, our core values, are worth fighting for. And right now, speaking out against the abuse of power is the most patriotic thing we can do."

Slotkin was joined by Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), and Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) in the original video, which has since garnered over 18 million views.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia did not return Blaze News' request for comment.

