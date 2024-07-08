Sen. Mike Lee says taxpayer-funded project is pushing ‘radical ideologies that undermine’ country’s founding principles

United States Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) recently sent a letter to the commissioner of America250, a taxpayer-funded project, requesting information about its alleged attempts to "undermine" the nation's founding principles.



America250, a "nonpartisan initiative," is tasked with orchestrating celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in July 2026. The commission was established by Congress in 2016.

'Finance projects that either distract from our founding or advance divisive ideologies.'

According to its website , the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission aims to "engage Americans across the country in designing the largest and most inclusive anniversary observance in our nation's history."

Lee's letter, obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation , stated that the commission has received $50 million in taxpayer dollars to fund its activities.

"It is no secret today that younger Americans are losing touch with the principles of our founding," Lee wrote. "This has been intentionally accomplished by the hands of those who wish to dismantle our great nation and diminish the moral legitimacy of our system of government."

"As a member of the Congressional America250 Caucus, it has been brought to my attention that the Commission is serving as a taxpayer-funded vehicle to advance and promote radical ideologies that undermine the principles found in our Declaration," he continued.

Lee listed a number of alleged actions by the commission, including staffing a "Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," who received $140,000 a year. In 2022, the former president of America250 "announced a partnership with the 400 Years of African American History Commission, asserting that 'our national story begins long before 1776 ... from 1619 to the present,'" Lee noted in his letter. Additionally, the commission announced funding awards to organizations holding activities promoting and discussing "social justice" and "digital equity," Lee claimed.

"Having been given $50 million in taxpayer funds to finance your activities, it is concerning to think future appropriations will also be used to elevate anti-American figures and finance projects that either distract from our founding or advance divisive ideologies," Lee wrote to the commissioner.

Lee requested information from America250, including "a full accounting of every organization" that has received funding or made financial contributions. Lee also demanded a "full accounting of how all taxpayer money has been used" and a "comprehensive report detailing the work performed by" its vice president of DEI.

An America250 spokesperson denied the claims, telling Blaze News, "We reviewed Senator Lee’s letter and believe he was given inaccurate information. For example, we do not have a DEI officer, nor did we issue grants to the organizations he lists. We look forward to formally responding to Senator Lee's letter, including pointing out additional inaccuracies in the concerns raised. We hope to meaningfully collaborate with Senator Lee as we work with more than 170 members of the bipartisan Congressional America250 Caucus to build a 250th celebration that will make all Americans proud."