Senate Democrats insist the shutdown was 'definitely' worth it despite fully surrendering to Republicans

Democratic senators finally capitulated to Republicans after the drawn-out, record-breaking government shutdown. Although Democrats didn't actually accomplish anything, they maintain the shutdown was worth it.

Democrats originally shut down the government to force Republicans' hand on extending health care subsidies from the Affordable Care Act that are set to expire at the end of the year. Over 40 days later, eight Democrats caved and voted with Republicans to reopen the government without securing a deal on health care.

'We got people to pay attention.'

Republicans' only concession to Democrats was to reverse reduction-in-force notices issued during the shutdown and a commitment to refrain from implementing any more through January 30, when the continuing resolution expires.

After eight Democrats flipped and voted with Republicans to pass the continuing resolution, many of their colleagues expressed outrage and disappointment. Even still, some Senate Democrats maintain that the record-breaking shutdown was worth it.

Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado told CNN that demonstrating the overwhelming reliance millions of Americans have on the federal government made the shutdown worth it.

"Yeah, I think so," Hickenlooper said. "I hate it, but yeah, it was worth it. Definitely."

"We got people to pay attention to the fact that this is a traumatic, in many cases, life-or-death situation all over this country."

Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island echoed Hickenlooper, saying the shutdown was worthwhile.

"I think it was," Reed said after a long pause. "Because I think the perception, we made it clear that it's not just a health care issue, but the whole issue. I think it was remarkable when the president tried to use SNAP as the punishment to force us to capitulate."

Notably, Reed's claim that President Donald Trump weaponized food assistance programs like SNAP to bully Democrats is inaccurate. Congress is the only political body responsible for appropriating SNAP, and Democrats intentionally shut down and refused to reopen the government for over 40 days.

Additionally, neither Hickenlooper nor Reed were among the eight Democrats who voted to reopen the government.

