Democrat rep says party lost because it constantly scolds Americans: 'You guys are just out of touch'

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts berated his own party and said other politicians agreed with him but were afraid of criticism from the far left of the party.

Moulton made the comments while being interviewed by Pamela Brown on CNN.

'I think we need to stop preaching and start listening, start meeting Americans where they are.'

“We lost this election across the board, an election that should have been easy for us to win. I mean, when in our history have we ever run against a convicted felon sitting at the top of the ticket? So this past election should have been an easy one for Democrats," Moulton explained.

"We lost across the board because so many Americans said, ‘You guys are just out of touch. You‘re just out of touch,'" he added. "'I mean, this other guy might be crazy, but you guys are not in touch with the majority of Americans,’ which is kind of, by definition, what we showed by losing this election.”

He went on to say that the messaging from Democrats was far too negative.

“We‘ve become a party of people who preach down to others, you know, who scold them, who say, ‘If you don‘t agree with me, you‘re not only wrong, but you‘re a bad person,’” Moulton continued. "I mean, I think all of us have heard that attitude from many national Democrats in the past couple of years. So I think we need to stop preaching and start listening, start meeting Americans where they are."

Moulton also said that many in the party agreed with his criticism but were afraid to go public with those sentiments because of the far-left fringe of the Democratic Party.

“I‘ve heard from so many colleagues behind the scenes, ‘You’re right, Seth, you’re right,'” he added. “But they all say it whispering because they’re so afraid to say it out in public, lest they be accosted by, you know, the liberal left in our party.”

Others in the party have blamed former President Joe Biden for staying in the race too long and forcing them to install Kamala Harris as their candidate without a proper primary election.

Moulton's comments can be viewed on video posted to social media.

Editor's note: This article has been corrected. It originally identified Seth Moulton as a U.S. senator rather than a representative. Blaze News regrets the error.



