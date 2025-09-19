Sinister sextortion scheme targeting 'potentially several hundred' victims is exposed — along with shocking suspect

A diabolical sextortion scheme targeting "potentially several hundred" victims has been exposed, according to law enforcement in New York.

The months-long investigation began in February and focused on the Fieldstone Middle School, which is located in the Haverstraw hamlet of Thiells — just a little over 10 miles north of the New Jersey border and about an hour north of Yonkers.

Law enforcement said several alleged victims came forward to report the appalling allegations to school administrators.

The Stony Point Police Department said in a statement, "The investigation was launched after victims at Fieldstone Middle School reported to their school resource officer and school administrators that they were being coerced online."

Police said "approximately six victims have come forward" but noted that investigators "have reason to believe there are potentially several hundred additional victims who may not yet have reported their experiences."

Police said the alleged victims — males under the age of 16 — communicated with someone online who claimed to be a female, according to the New York Post.

"They were requested for pictures, videos of themselves, to be sent, and then they were requested that if they didn't [send] more that the pictures and videos would be sent to their friend groups," Det. Andrew Kryger of the Stony Point Police Department told WABC-TV.

What's more, the news outlet reported that the "female" is actually a male who demanded payment in the form of gift cards for "typically less than $100."

The alleged suspect of the sinister sextortion scam was out of the country when authorities identified him, but he recently returned to the U.S. — to attend Fieldstone Middle School in the fall, WABC reported.

The suspect — who was not identified because he's underage — was charged with use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a child, and possessing a sexual performance by a child. All the charges are felonies.

"This case highlights both the serious dangers our children face online and the extraordinary bravery of students who came forward," the Stony Point Police Department stated. "This crime is extremely serious and involves the victimization of students within our community."

The Stony Point Police Department added that "police officials stress that sextortion is not only a local issue, but a global problem fueled by social media. Many parents may be unaware of the extent of these dangers. It is essential to create safe, judgment-free environments where children feel comfortable reporting concerns."

The Stony Point Police Department, the Haverstraw Police Department, and the North Rockland School District plan to host a forum to provide parents and students with "resources on sextortion awareness."

North Rockland Central School District Superintendent Kris Felicello advised parents, "Please encourage your children to come forward because there is certainly no shame in coming forward and bringing this to a trusted adult, so please let us know, let a trusted adult know."

Police are urging anyone with information on this case to contact Det. Kryger at 845-786-2422.

