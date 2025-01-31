Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro shoots down absurd demand from PETA: 'Come and take it'

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) shot down a risible suggestion by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals about Groundhog Day.

PETA called for officials to end the longtime tradition of using a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil to predict whether the winter will continue or end early. They said it should be replaced with a vegan cake mimicking the gender reveal trend.

Shapiro issued a defiant challenge referring to the well-known slogan from Texas.

"Come and take it," he wrote on social media.

PETA sent a letter to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club arguing that the club is exploiting an animal for a fake meteorological prediction.

“When allowed to be themselves, groundhogs avoid humans, create intricate networks of underground burrows, communicate with one another, and even climb trees, but poor Phil is denied all of that for a tired old gimmick," read the letter from PETA President Ingrid Newkirk.

“PETA is urging The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club to sprinkle some happiness into Phil’s life by retiring him and giving Groundhog Day a much-needed ‘cake makeover,'" she added.

The tradition held at Gobbler’s Knob goes back 138 years and says that winter will continue for another six weeks if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow but will end early if he doesn't see his shadow.

PETA said that the "noisy announcer, screaming crowds, and flashing lights" of the event go against the natural instincts of a groundhog.

The organization was mocked on social media by many.

"ITS [sic] LITERALLY A DAY FOR ANIMALS. That particular groundhog is like SUPER well taken care of. @peta the stupid, it burns," responded one user.

"Phil has to be the most pampered animal on the Eastern Seaboard. Wtf are they worried about?" replied another.

"The groundhog lives a life of luxury and works ONE DAY a year …. I’ll take his place," said another critic.

Some bizarrely asked if Shapiro's message was a threat.

PETA has previously suggested that Punxsutawney Phil be replaced with an artificial intelligence groundhog.

