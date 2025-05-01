Sheriff who claims to support women ignores ICE detainer for illegal alien accused of strangling woman

A female sheriff in Virginia who brags about her work supporting women apparently released an illegal alien accused of strangling a woman back onto the streets despite an immigration detainer against him.

By all accounts, Wilmer Ramos-Giron, a 34-year-old Guatemalan national, is a dangerous individual. Not only has he repeatedly re-entered the U.S. illegally despite previous deportations, but he actually has a history of federal and local weapons violations.

In April 2012, Ramos-Giron was deported following an arrest in Chantilly, Virginia, for brandishing a firearm, according to a press release from ICE. He then stole back into the U.S. at some point and was arrested by ICE in April 2019 outside the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a federal warrant for alien in possession of a firearm.

Ramos-Giron was convicted and sentenced to nine months in federal prison. His sentence expired in January 2020, at which time ICE once again sent him back to Guatemala.

'The victim feared for her safety and that of her children when she heard Ramos-Giron was back on the street so soon.'

Ramos-Giron must have broken into the U.S. illegally yet again, because on January 27 of this year, he was arrested by the Fairfax County police after he allegedly brutally attacked a woman. He was initially charged with felony abduction by force, assault on a family member, and felony strangulation causing injury.

Despite the alarming accusations against him, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano struck a plea deal with Ramos-Giron that dropped all felony charges against him. In exchange, Ramos-Giron pled guilty to misdemeanor brandishing a machete/blade, KFOX reported, citing court documents.

He spent just two months behind bars and was released again. Descano previously told KFOX that he agreed to the deal because the victim did not want Ramos-Giron to have a felony conviction, but KFOX claimed that the victim denied Descano's assertion in two separate interviews with the outlet, insisting instead that she wanted Ramos-Giron locked up for years.

Of note, alien in possession of a firearm is a felony offense, so Ramos-Giron already has a felony conviction.

"The victim feared for her safety and that of her children when she heard Ramos-Giron was back on the street so soon," KFOX said. "The victim has two young children."

Descano's office did not respond to a question from KFOX regarding whether he misrepresented the victim's wishes during court proceedings.

In any case, ICE had already issued yet another immigration detainer against Ramos-Giron with the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office on the same day he was arrested back in January. But the office of Sheriff Stacey Ann Kincaid apparently ignored this detainer, just as it has more than 1,100 times in the past two years, KFOX said.

Though Fairfax County did release Ramos-Giron back onto the streets, he wasn't there for long. On April 24, officers with ICE Washington and the Virginia State Police apprehended him in Chantilly and placed him back in ICE custody.

"Wilmer Ramos-Giron represents a significant threat to our Virginia residents," said Russell Hott, director of the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations field office in Washington, D.C. "He has displayed a blatant disregard for our immigration laws, and, more importantly, for the safety and well-being of our community. He is a violent and recidivist threat to public safety that ICE Washington, D.C., cannot tolerate."

'Sheriff Stacey Ann Kincaid is the first woman to lead the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office in its 281-year history.'

For her part, Sheriff Kincaid seems to take pride in obstructing the efforts of immigration officials. She has even shrugged her shoulders at detainers, writing in a letter last July that they are merely "an informal request" that she is under no obligation to honor without a judicial warrant.

"ICE knows that should they wish to take one of these offenders into custody, all that is required on their part is a judicial warrant authorizing arrest," her letter explained. "ICE is notified every time an undocumented immigrant is taken into our custody. Yet time and again, they make no effort to secure a warrant that would give judicial authority to detain."

In the case of Ramos-Giron, this policy apparently led to a woman in Virginia fearing for the lives of her children because of an allegedly violent repeat offender in the U.S. illegally. Nevertheless, Sheriff Kincaid's bio on the office website touts the accolades she has received for serving women in her community.

"Sheriff Stacey Ann Kincaid is the first woman to lead the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office in its 281-year history," the bio opens.

In 2014, she won the Influential Women of Virginia award from Lawyers Weekly. Three years later, she received the Woman of Vision award from the Junior League of Northern Virginia for, among other reasons, "developing the potential of women."

According to her bio, Kincaid is also committed to building "a diverse pool" of leaders from the community. Several high-profile Virginia Democrats, including former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, former U.S. Rep. Jim Moran, and current U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, have also endorsed her campaigns.

Kincaid and a spokesperson for Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

