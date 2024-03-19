'Sit down or I’m going to beat your a**': School bus driver allegedly chokes student, drives off after security confronts him

A Kansas City-area school bus driver allegedly choked a student last week then drove off after security confronted him — among other accusations, WDAF-TV reported.

What are the details?

Court documents indicate things started near Heritage Middle School in the city of Liberty, the station said. Liberty is about a half-hour northeast of Kansas City.

The victim said the bus driver yelled to the back of the bus and said, “Sit down or I’m going to beat your a**," WDAF reported, citing court documents. The victim replied, “You can’t touch me," the station said, adding that the bus driver went to the back of the bus and allegedly grabbed the victim's jacket.

The victim responded by saying, “Get your f***ing hands off me," WDAF said, adding that court documents indicate the victim said the bus driver put his hands around his neck and squeezed.

Student video shows the bus driver approaching the victim and grabbing his shirt around the collar, the station said. The bus driver then placed his hand around the victim’s neck, WDAF said, citing prosecutors, after which the victim stood up and began to defend himself.

The victim pushed the bus driver into the seat across from them, the station said, adding that court documents indicate the student said the bus driver flipped him over and began hitting him.

Another student stopped the bus driver until a district security officer arrived, WDAF said, adding that the security officer removed the victim from the bus and allegedly told the bus driver not to drive away. But prosecutors said the bus driver did just that, the station reported — and with a bus full of students.

Students called 911, WDAF reported.

Officers were dispatched to South Leonard and Groom Streets, the station said, citing court documents, adding that officers located and stopped the school bus. Officials said when the doors opened, students ran off the bus, crying and screaming, WDAF reported.

What happened next?

Scott Livingston is being charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault in Clay County, the station said, adding that the Liberty School District confirmed he's been fired.

Livingston told detectives the victim “mouthed off or said something," and Livingston said he became “irritated” and approached the victim, WDAF said. Livingston also said he was thrown to the ground, the station reported, adding that he told investigators he was “trying to scare him, not hurt him.”

Livingston told detectives he usually drives longer routes on coach buses but has been filling in on after-school routes, WDAF said.

Livingston posted a $500 bond Friday and entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment Monday afternoon, the station said.



Liberty bus driver accused of choking student youtu.be

Liberty School District released the following statement to the families of Bus 494, WDAF reported:

“Bus 494 Families,

I wanted to provide you with a few updates as we have continued to work through yesterday’s incident involving riders of bus 494.

Please know that the safety of our students while at school, or in this case on the school bus, is our top priority, and we are sorry that this incident took place, for not only the student involved, but also the other students that were present on the bus and witnessed the incident. Our team has provided regular check-ins with the students who were present on the bus yesterday afternoon to ensure they are doing ok here at school today.

An additional detail that we wanted to share regarding the incident yesterday was the timeline of events, and when the arrest of the substitute bus driver occurred. Following the act by the bus driver, which occurred on our HMS campus (and just prior to the regularly scheduled departure time), the student involved was helped off the bus by LPS security. In the midst of sorting out the situation and waiting for the Liberty Police Department to arrive, the bus driver was told to remain in place on the bus, but instead he elected to begin the route and left campus. Within minutes, and approximately one mile from our school, the bus driver was stopped and arrested by LPD. Another LPS transportation driver arrived to assist with transporting the student riders home while LPD investigated the incident.

LPS has been notified by LPD that the driver has been charged with misdemeanor 4th degree assault. Additionally, the driver has been terminated from the District.

As I shared yesterday, a big thanks to both the Liberty Police Department and our LPS safety and security team for their prompt response to this incident. As always, don’t hesitate reaching out with any questions you may have.

Dr. Reagan Allegri

Principal – Heritage Middle School"

This story has been updated.

