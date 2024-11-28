Smith & Wesson thanks Elon Musk for X platform after Facebook suspends its account indefinitely

Iconic gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson said that Facebook suspended its account indefinitely and thanked Elon Musk for preserving free speech on the X platform.

The company posted a screenshot of the notice from Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

'We want to thank @elonmusk and @X for supporting free speech and our constitutional rights.'

"Despite our extensive efforts and resources spent on trying to adhere to Facebook’s ever-changing community guidelines on firearms, our account was suspended indefinitely on Friday, November 22nd, 15 years after its original creation," the company wrote.

The gunmaker said it was working to reinstate the account that had more than 1.6 million followers.

"In an era where free speech and the right to bear arms are under constant attack, we want to thank @elonmusk and @X for supporting free speech and our constitutional rights guaranteed by the 1st and 2nd Amendments," the company added.

Musk responded to the post.

"We restored the gun emoji and believe in the Constitution," he wrote with gun emojis added.

The 170-year-old gun manufacturer cited restrictive Democratic policies when it moved in 2023 from Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee. The president and CEO of the company said the move came with an investment of $125 million and the creation of 800 jobs.

Facebook had been accused of interfering in elections by selectively choosing with news articles would gain prominence on the popular social media platform. It has since then done away with the "news" section and moved away from promoting news articles at all.

