Soros-backed radio station faces probe for revealing 'live location' of undercover ICE agents

Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr announced Thursday that the government agency had launched an investigation into a San Francisco radio station, claiming it exposed the "live location" of undercover federal immigration agents.



KCBS 740 AM told listeners on January 26 detailed information about Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The segment shared the make, color, and model of multiple unmarked federal law enforcement vehicles, as well as the exact locations of ICE officers conducting operations on the "east side of town."

'We want to keep an eye out to see if this is happening nationwide.'

"The Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network, which is a community defense projecting system for immigrant communities against deportation threats, first reported the activity on its platforms," the radio station stated.

Carr told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade that the broadcast was "really concerning."

"What happened was you had ICE agents undercover doing operations in East San Jose, part of the town known for violent gang activity, and you had this radio station broadcasting the live location, identifying the unmarked vehicles that they were in," Carr said. "Against the backdrop of Democratic leaders in Congress saying it's time for people to take fights to the street."

Carr was referring to comments made earlier this week by Democratic politicians. During a protest against Elon Musk gaining access to data records at the Treasury Department, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) told the crowd, "This is an unprecedented moment and unconstitutional crisis, but we will match their energy!"

"With unprecedented organizing, mobilizing, agitating, we will see you in the courts, in Congress, [and] in the streets!" she declared.

Carr told Fox News that the FCC has launched a formal investigation into the San Francisco-based radio station over its reporting.

"We have sent a letter of inquiry, a formal investigation into that matter, and they have just a matter of days left to respond to the inquiry and explain how this could possibly be consistent with their public interest obligations," he explained.

The radio station's FCC license requires that it operate in the "public interest, convenience, and necessity." The inquiry seeks to determine whether the station violated those terms.

Carr told Newsmax on Thursday that "lots" of complaints were made to the FCC regarding the station's conduct.

"A lot of people are concerned, and we want to keep an eye out to see if this is happening nationwide as well," he noted.

In September, the Democrat-controlled FCC approved leftist billionaire George Soros' buyout of over $400 million of Audacy's debt, making Soros a massive stakeholder in the second-largest radio company. Audacy owns more than 220 stations across the nation, including San Francisco's KCBS.

Audacy declined to comment, Fox News Digital reported.