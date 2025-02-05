Ayanna Pressley says Dems will fight 'Nazi nepo baby' Elon Musk 'in the streets'

Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts tossed out insults against tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and called for activists to fight against him "in the streets."

Pressley was flanked by other Democrats including Rep. Maxine Waters of California at a protest against Musk gaining access to data records at the Treasury Department.

'This is not your trashy Cybertruck that you can just dismantle, pick apart, and sell the pieces of!'

"This is an unprecedented moment and unconstitutional crisis, but we will match their energy!" said Pressley. "With unprecedented organizing, mobilizing, agitating, we will see you in the courts, in Congress, [and] in the streets!"

Musk was chosen by President Donald Trump to identify government offices and programs that were opposed to the Trump agenda and needed to be shut down. Democrats have been furious at his efforts to severely curtail the United States Agency for International Development.

"Elon Musk is a Nazi nepo baby, a godless, lawless billionaire who no one elected!" she continued. "Elon! This is the American people. This is not your trashy Cybertruck that you can just dismantle, pick apart, and sell the pieces of!"

Video of Pressley's comments were posted to social media where many criticized her for the insults she lobbed at Musk. Some characterized Pressley's comments as advocating for violence against Musk and others on the right.

Democrats also protested outside of the USAID building after workers were locked out and Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he was taking over as acting director of the organization.

"This is a constitutional crisis that we are in today. Let's call it what it is," said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). "The people get to decide how we defend the United States of America. The people get to decide how their taxpayer dollars are spent. Elon Musk does not get to decide."

Critics claim that Musk does not have the authority to dismantle a government office that was instituted by Congress.

Pressley posted a video of herself leading a chant with protesters saying, "Hey hey! Ho ho! Elon Musk has got to go!"

