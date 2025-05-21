South African president denies white genocide — then Trump shoves proof in his face

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met Wednesday with President Donald Trump and discussed various matters in the Oval Office. While the socialist leader sought to steer the conversation to other issues, including trade, Trump pressed him about the mistreatment and murder of white Afrikaner farmers, who are also known as Boers.

Ramaphosa, who recently ratified a land-confiscation law that could easily be weaponized against white farmers, suggested that if there were a genocide of Afrikaners under way, his ministers present with him in the Oval Office would have left their posts. He suggested further that Trump could benefit from hearing his ministers' perspectives on the matter.

"We have thousands of stories talking about it, and we have documentaries. We have news stories," said Trump, evidently not buying what Ramaphosa was selling. "It has to be responded to."

Trump then had his team dim the lights and roll footage of the reality the South African president and elements of the Western liberal media are apparently keen to gloss over.

With the South African president grinning uncomfortably beside him, Trump pointed at video showing thousands of white crosses stretching for miles along a roadside between Mokopane and Polokwane, South Africa, each commemorating farmers slain in recent years.

"It's a terrible sight," said Trump. "I've never seen anything like it."

In another clip Trump played for the benefit of Ramaphosa and the doubting journalists in the room, South Africa's Marxist-Leninist political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, could be seen chanting with a stadium full of people about butchering the ethnic Afrikaner minority. In the video, EFF leader Julius Malema sings, "Kill the Boer, [kill] the farmer."

While Ramaphosa conceded that "there is criminality" in his country, he pushed back against Trump's suggestion that he allows hateful groups to seize land from the Afrikaner famers.

"They kill the white farmer. And when they kill the white farmer, nothing happens to them," said Trump.

"You're taking people's land away from them, and those people in many cases are being executed," said Trump. "They happen to be white, and most of them happen to be farmers. How do you explain that?"

This is a developing story.

