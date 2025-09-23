Starbucks barista fired after writing hateful message on cup with Charlie Kirk's favorite order

An Ohio barista was fired after she wrote a disparaging message on a customer's cup.

Since Charlie Kirk's murder, a video of a young woman asking him what he orders at Starbucks has gone viral. Kirk revealed in the video that due to his frequent speaking engagements, he orders "literally just Mint Majesty tea with two honeys" to preserve his speaking voice.

Starbucks called the writing on the cup 'unacceptable.'

Since then, Americans have honored the late activist by ordering his favorite drink at their local Starbucks. In Middletown, Ohio — the hometown of Vice President JD Vance — a woman said her local Starbucks proved to her exactly why she does not frequent the business.

"The girl at Starbucks thought she was cute," wrote Autumn Perkins. The customer added that even though she is not a big fan of the company, she decided to support Kirk by ordering his favorite drink.

Attached to Perkins' Facebook post was a photo of her coffee cup that showed the words "racists fav drink" written on it.

"Thank you Starbucks for proving to me exactly why I prefer to support my small local Christian owned and operated coffee shop," Perkins added.

However, after revealing she had complained to the store manager, Perkins said she heard back from the location the following morning.

The Kroger in which the Starbucks is located contacted Perkins to let her know the employee had been fired, she claimed.

"Between last night and this morning I have had several Kroger employees reach out to me and they took this very seriously. As a long time customer of this particular Kroger location I am pleased with the way they quickly reacted and responded," the customer wrote. "Thank you Kroger for doing what was right."

A Kroger spokesperson provided comment to the Cincinnati Enquirer and stated the actions of the former employee do not reflect the grocer's values.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Starbucks called the writing on the cup "unacceptable."

"We have clear policies that prohibit negative messages to help preserve a welcoming environment," Starbucks added. The company also confirmed the employee in question had been fired by Kroger.

Typically, Starbucks baristas write the customer's name on the drink, and while it is unclear if Perkins requested her own name or Kirk's, the latter gesture has also become popular enough that Starbucks released a statement about it.

Starbucks in Athens, Ohio, 2021. Photo by Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Videos have circulated showing Starbucks customers not only ordering Kirk's favorite drink, but asking for his name to be written on their cup.

Starbucks said it had reviewed some incidents of customers claiming rude messages had been written on their cups instead, but in at least one instance, the message was written after the customer received the drink.

Nonetheless, Starbucks has plainly stated that "when a customer wants to use a different name — including the name Charlie Kirk — when ordering their drink in our café, we aim to respect their preference."

