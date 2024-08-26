Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Stark difference between how Trump and Harris mark 3rd anniversary of Afghanistan withdrawal
August 26, 2024
'It should have never happened.'
Monday marked the third anniversary of when an ISIS-K suicide bomber attacked Abbey Gate during the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, resulting in 13 U.S. service members being killed, dozens wounded, and over 100 Afghans killed.
The service members killed in the terrorist attack were:
- Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover
- Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo
- Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee
- Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez
- Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page
- Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui
- Navy Petty Officer Third Class Maxton W. Soviak
- Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss
The attack, which troops on the ground say was preventable, was another in a long list of failures the Biden-Harris administration had made during the chaotic evacuation. On Monday, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris marked the tragic incident in different ways.
'As I have said, President Biden made the courageous and right decision to end America’s longest war.'
Trump traveled to Arlington Cemetery, where some of those killed are buried, and stood with a few of the Gold Star families to pay his respects to the fallen. He and two service members who were wounded in the attack also laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
In contrast, Harris released a lengthy statement about the attack but did not attend any event to mark the solemn occasion.
"Today and everyday, I mourn and honor them. My prayers are with their families and loved ones. My heart breaks for their pain and their loss. These 13 devoted patriots represent the best of America, putting our beloved nation and their fellow Americans above themselves and deploying into danger to keep their fellow citizens safe," Harris said.
Harris went on to justify the way the administration had ended the United States' longest war.
"As I have said, President Biden made the courageous and right decision to end America’s longest war. Over the past three years, our Administration has demonstrated we can still eliminate terrorists, including the leaders of al-Qaeda and ISIS, without troops deployed into combat zones. I will never hesitate to take whatever action necessary to counter terrorist threats and protect the American people and the homeland."
Most of the Gold Star families from the attack have expressed their disgust and disdain for how the Biden-Harris administration handled the deaths of their loved ones.
<p>Julio Rosas is Blaze Media's National Correspondent.</p>
Julio_Rosas11
