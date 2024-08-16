Man who allegedly starved 4-year-old daughter to death was stabbed with his own makeshift weapon when he attacked inmate

Georgia police said a man already facing charges for allegedly starving his daughter to death will face additional charges after he attacked another inmate in jail and was stabbed with his own makeshift weapon.

32-year-old Rodney McWeay was already facing a list of charges related to the death of 4-year-old Treasure McWeay and torture of other family members. He will face additional charges for allegedly attacking an inmate in an attempt to steal his belongings.

'He dropped the shank ... I picked it up and stabbed him with it.'

The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to Hughes Spalding Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Dec. 11 after the child was brought in found to be extremely malnourished. She was pronounced dead soon after.

An autopsy found that the girl weighed only 25 pounds at the time of her death, and a detective described her as being "pure bone."

Police interviewed McWeay, and after searching his squalid apartment they found there were only expired eggs and expired milk at the home. Three children lived at the home, and police said they could not find clothing for them.

McWeay was charged with murder, first-degree child cruelty, second-degree child cruelty, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

He is charged with three more felonies over the attempted robbery. His would-be victim was identified as Durricor Humphrey, who is also in jail on charges of murder.

"Yeah, I stabbed him," said Humphrey in an incident report.

"He came in my room with a shank and tried to rob me for my store," he continued. "We got to tussling ... He dropped the shank ... I picked it up and stabbed him with it."

Officials found McWeay with deep wounds to his cheek, neck, shoulder, and two wounds in his back. Humphrey was not charged but faced disciplinary action.

WAGA-TV reported that the investigation concluded officials of the Division of Family and Children Services could have prevented the girl's death had they coordinated better with Atlanta police.

Here's a YouTube news video report from WAGA.

