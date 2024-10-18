Stelter accidentally showcases how out of touch mainstream media is with the rest of America

CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter provided a prime example of how out of touch members of the mainstream media are by making comments about how great his quality of life is compared to that of most Americans.

It started during Thursday's edition of "CNN Newsnight with Abby Phillip." CNN contributor Shermichael Singleton noted many Americans are fed up seeing so much money being spent overseas in multiple countries while things like infrastructure and school systems in the United States are deteriorating.

Stelter characterized such criticisms as unamerican.

"I don't live in that country, by the way. America is not that horrible. ... I live in a normal city, in a normal town. I love New York, but my roads are not crumbling. My schools don't suck. I just get tired of the anti-America rhetoric," Stelter, 39, said.

Stelter later wrote on X that Singleton had 'obviously' misrepresented his point.

"Well, maybe you're fortunate enough to put your kids in darn good schools ... but there are a lot of Americans in this country who aren't wealthy, who don't live in great cities, who do have to send their kids to terrible schools. That is a fact because of their zip codes," Singleton replied with emphasis. "And to sit here arrogantly and say, 'Well, my kids go to great schools. I live in a great neighborhood.' That's your experience!"

Stelter later wrote on X that Singleton had "obviously" misrepresented his point.

Stelter's comments are the latest clue that members of the media class often avoid the issues that everyday Americans face because they have the money to separate themselves from them.

Martha Raddatz got a lot of heat for dismissing the growing threat of Tren de Aragua, the violent gang from Venezuela, because some members in Aurora, Colorado, had taken over only a "handful" of apartment complexes.

"Martha, do you hear yourself? Only a 'handful' of apartment complexes in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris’ open border?!" GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance replied.

"Americans are so fed up with what’s going on, and they have every right to be, and I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting because you seem to be more focused with nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!