Stormy Daniels' former attorney releases scathing statement in response to her testimony against Trump

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was called to the stand on Tuesday by the prosecution in the New York criminal case against former President Donald Trump.



Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) charged Trump with 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records in an attempt to conceal a $130,000 so-called "hush money" payment to Daniels, who claimed the two had an affair. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied Daniels' allegations.

On Tuesday, Daniels told the jury that she "blacked out" during the alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

"I just think I blacked out. I was not drugged. I was not drunk. I just don't remember," Daniels testified. "I told very few people that we had actually had sex, because I felt ashamed that I didn't stop it."

Daniels also claimed that there was an "imbalance of power" because Trump was "bigger" than her. She noted that she "was not threatened verbally or physically."

Trump's legal team requested a mistrial Tuesday, claiming that during her direct examination, Daniels told a story that differed from her previous public statements, Blaze News previously reported.

"How can DA Bragg possibly rely on the testimony of Daniels, who is herself guilty of fraud and recently falsifying business records to cover-up a crime?" Michael Avenatti questioned.

Todd Blanche, an attorney for Trump, told acting Justice Juan Merchan, "A lot of the testimony that this witness talked about today is way different than the story she was peddling in 2016."

"She talked about a consensual encounter with President Trump that she was trying to sell ... and that's not the story she told today," he stated. "But now we've heard it. And it is an issue. How can you unring the bell?"

Merchan rejected the request for a mistrial but agreed that Daniels had provided unnecessary details.

During the cross-examination, Trump's attorney Susan Nucheles asked Daniels, "Am I correct that you hate President Trump?"

"Yes," she replied.

Following Daniels' testimony, her former attorney Michael Avenatti posted a scathing statement on X. Avenatti, who had been disbarred and is currently serving time in a federal penitentiary, claimed Daniels had committed the same crime Trump was being accused of in the case.

He explained that he was contacted last year by a producer working on a documentary about Daniels. He had considered participating in the documentary until he learned that Daniels was getting paid for it, calling it "a clear indication to me that the project lacked integrity, would be one-sided, and controlled by Daniels."

Additionally, Avenatti claimed that the producer told him that Daniels was going to be "secretly paid" to hide the money because "she owed Trump hundreds of thousands of dollars" following a defamation suit.

"Among other things, [the producer] told me that they had fictionally 'optioned' the rights to Daniels' book and then routed the money Daniels demanded through a fabricated 'trust' that had been set-up in the name of Daniels' daughter — all to hide the money from Trump and avoid paying the judgment," Avenatti wrote.

He added that if the information he was told was accurate, "How can DA Bragg possibly rely on the testimony of Daniels, who is herself guilty of fraud and recently falsifying business records to cover-up a crime (i.e. fraudulent transfer and wire fraud)?"

"Further, will DA Bragg or others be promptly filing criminal charges against Daniels or others involved in this scheme?" Avenatti asked.

The producer did not respond to a request for comment from Just the News .

There are three court orders demanding Daniels pay Trump $560,000 in legal fees.

During her testimony on Tuesday, she told Trump's legal team that she had "chosen not to pay while it's still pending."

Avenatti told the New York Post last month that he would be willing to testify for the defense. He stated that he has been in talks with Trump's attorneys.

"I'd be more than happy to testify, I don't know that I will be called to testify," he told the Post.

Avenatti is currently serving a 19-year jail sentence for extortion, tax evasion, fraud, embezzlement, and other federal offenses.

"There's no question [the trial] is politically motivated because they're concerned that he may be reelected," he told the Post. "If the defendant was anyone other than Donald Trump, this case would not have been brought at this time, and for the government to attempt to bring this case and convict him in an effort to prevent tens of millions of people from voting for him, I think it's just flat out wrong, and atrocious."

"I'm really bothered by the fact that Trump, in my view, has been targeted. Four cases is just over the top and I think there's a significant chance that this is going to all backfire and is going to propel him to the White House," Avenatti continued. "Depending on what happens, this could constitute pouring jet fuel on his campaign."

He further claimed that Daniels is "going to say whatever she believes is going to" help her and allow her to put "more money in her pocket."

Avenatti stated that he wished he never met Daniels.

"If Stormy Daniels lips are moving, she's lying for money," he added.

In response to Avenatti's comments to the Post, Daniels told the news outlet that the disbarred attorney is a "lunatic" and a "scumbag."

"I was about to say that I also wish I'd never met him but I'm actually glad because I'm the one that helped convict him so he couldn't steal from even more unsuspecting clients," Daniels told the Post.

During Tuesday's cross-examination, Trump's attorney asked Daniels whether it is true that she is "hiding" her assets to avoid paying the judgment against her. She denied the claim and denied setting up a trust for her daughter.