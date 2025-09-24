Stranger allegedly chucks propane tank through window, goes berserk inside home. But gun-toting homeowner ends rampage.

A stranger allegedly grabbed a propane tank and chucked it through a window of a Georgia home early Monday morning before going on a rampage inside the residence, WSB-TV reported.

A woman named Michelle — who didn't give her last name — told the station she's a member of the family that endured the frightening home invasion in Lawrenceville, noting that the suspect "grabbed a propane gas tank, the big ones from the back, threw it at the window, broke the window, and that’s how he came into the house."

WSB said video shows a male behind the family’s home just before 4:30 a.m. and that interior surveillance video shows a shirtless suspect destroying things inside the home while the family called 911 for help.

“He was in there getting naked, taking his clothes off, smashing stuff," Michelle told the station.

Gwinnett County Police said the residents in the home in the 2000 block of Redbark Court immediately confronted the suspect, and officers surrounded the home with the male still inside with the victims.

Police noted that as officers entered the residence to arrest the suspect, the homeowner shot him, and the suspect died.

Police said homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene to speak with witnesses and collect evidence. The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified, police said.

“This is such a calm neighborhood," Michelle told WSB. "We’ve lived here for over 20 years, and nothing like this has ever occurred."

Neighbors told the station that the suspect may have hopped a fence at a nearby shopping center and walked through the woods to get to the house.

Michelle told WSB she's grateful her family members are all OK in the wake of the terrifying incident: “Yeah, my family is all safe. Thank God. God is good."

No charges have been announced, the station said.

Observers had no sympathy for the suspect:

"Sounds like a FAFO situation," one commenter reasoned.

"I guess the burglar found out not to enter people's homes to rob them!!!" another commenter exclaimed.

"Don't break in if you don't want to take a dirt nap," another commenter advised.

"If every homeowner was armed, thugs would think twice about breaking in," another commenter declared.

"Well, well looks like homeowner wasn’t charged," another commenter wrote. "I wonder why? Must be because a crazy dude broke into their house, and they have a right to protect themselves."

