Sudden child deaths after COVID shots? Trump FDA director promises answers.

Government officials, the establishment media, and pharmaceutical representatives spent years reassuring the American public that COVID-19 vaccines were "safe and effective." Those who dared to correctly suggest otherwise were often attacked and censored, and many who refused the jabs lost their jobs.

Several weeks after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took an axe to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' mRNA vaccine development activities and in the immediate wake of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's revocation of emergency-use authorization for COVID vaccines, FDA commissioner Dr. Marty Makary told CNN talking head Jake Tapper that his agency is about to shine an unflattering light on the fallout of the vaccines.

Makary indicated on Thursday that the manufacturers of the latest COVID vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax — have agreed both to conduct clinical trials on healthy subjects this flu season and to produce their results by May.

'There have been children who have died from the COVID vaccine.'

"I think that's going to help answer the question a lot of parents have. If you have a 6-year-old girl, does she need 70 more shots in her average lifespan, or is the population immunity, the natural immunity, and the current circulating virulence — that is, the severity of the virus circulating now — more like a common cold, and is the protection transient?" Makary said. "And what is the true death rate or myocarditis rate or serious adverse event rate of the COVID shot in a young, healthy male today?"

"We do know at the FDA — because we've been looking into the [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] database of self-reports — that there have been children who have died from the COVID vaccine," the commissioner told Tapper.

VAERS accepts reports of adverse events that take place following vaccination from members of the public, health care providers, and vaccine manufacturers.

RELATED: RFK Jr. laughs at Democratic senators' vaccine concern-mongering: 'You're just making stuff up'

SementsovaLesia/Getty Images

According to the VAERS database, there have been many thousands of reported serious reactions following COVID-19 vaccination among those 29 years of age and younger, including death and permanent disabilities.

Makary indicated that his agency is now "doing a proper investigation" into COVID-19 child vaccination deaths.

'It was not released in the last administration, and it should have been.'

The commissioner noted that this investigation will include a review of autopsy reports, further scientific investigations, and interviews with "the primary sources, the family members who lost a child."

"We think the public deserves to have that information," Makary continued. "It was not released in the last administration, and it should have been."

Blaze News reached out to the FDA as well as to Pfizer, Novavax, and Moderna for comment but did not receive responses by deadline.

After insinuating that the Biden administration sat on possible evidence of the COVID-19 vaccines' lethality, Makary alleged that some of the recently departed officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had hamstrung efforts earlier this year to obtain data pertaining to the link between myocarditis and the COVID vaccines.

RELATED: RFK Jr. makes crystal clear to the CDC mutineers: The restoration of public trust 'won't stop'

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle that can manifest as various symptoms, including heart palpitations, chest pain, fainting, and weakness, and can also cause fatal cardiac arrest.

Months after ex-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky claimed without evidence that her agency had not "seen any reports" or "a signal" for myocarditis, the FDA and the CDC belatedly put out advisories in 2021 admitting of an elevated risk of myocarditis among mRNA COVID-19 vaccinees. Despite these admissions, the corporate media and medical establishment spent years pushing the narrative that such risks remained mild and rare.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during a Senate hearing last week that he agreed with the suggestion attributed to Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices member Dr. Retsef Levi that the COVID vaccines caused serious harm, including death, "especially among young people."

Tapper, referencing Kennedy's agreement on this point, asked Makary on Thursday whether there was "a reliable, credible study behind that claim," noting that his team at CNN "went to the CDC website, and almost all the studies there, if not all the studies there, suggested the opposite, that kids were generally not poorly affected by the vaccine, that it was rare."

"Yes, there is because they're at higher risk, particularly males, for myocarditis," Makary responded.

Referencing the findings of a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the commissioner added, "It can be as high as 1 in 2,600 young males between the ages of 17 and 24."

A peer-reviewed study published last year in the pharmacotherapy journal Therapeutic Advances in Drug Safety concluded that "COVID-19 vaccination is strongly associated with a serious adverse safety signal of myocarditis, particularly in children and young adults resulting in hospitalization and death."

'We're not going to just keep rubber-stamping the approvals.'

An FDA-funded study published by the Lancet journal eClinicalMedicine in October indicated that myocardial COVID-19 injuries warrant "continued clinical surveillance and long-term studies in affected patients."

Makary suggested that his agency has "asked for the CDC to give us [myocarditis] data since we came into office" but was blocked and "given different excuses and told to wait and 'we can't do it.'"

The commissioner alleged that "those individuals who resigned from the CDC that were at leadership [level]" were those who "gave us the hard time about getting the data."

Among the CDC officials who recently resigned were Debra Houry, who served as chief medical officer; Daniel Jernigan, who directed the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases; and Demetre Daskalakis, the non-straight activist who directed the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

While Makary suggested during the interview that the vaccines produced as a result of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed saved lives, especially because early on "there was low population immunity," he stressed that now is "a different time."

The FDA recently revoked emergency-use authorization for COVID vaccines but approved COVID-19 vaccines for adults over 65 and for individuals 6 months and older who have one or more risk factors putting them at high risk of severe COVID.

"We're not going to just keep rubber-stamping the approvals that then lead to this incredible march and chant every year: 'Everyone has to get their COVID shot,'" Makary told Tapper.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!