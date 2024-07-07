Mike Heslin dead at 30, doctors have 'no explanation' for 'unexpected cardiac arrest' death of 'Lioness' actor in 'perfect health'

"Special Ops: Lioness" actor Mike Heslin died suddenly at the age of 30. The young celebrity was allegedly in "perfect health" before dying from an "unexpected cardiac arrest" that doctors have "no explanation" for.

Heslin's sudden death was confirmed in an Instagram post by his husband – Scotty Dynamo.

"On July 2nd, my husband, best friend, and soulmate Mike Heslin passed away from an unexpected cardiac event after a week long battle in the hospital," Dynamo wrote. "Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened."



"Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel. He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer," said Dynamo – a YouTube personality born Nicolas James Wilson.

Dynamo said of the celebrity death, "Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces. If I had the power to trade places with you, I would do it in an instant. But I will take it one day at a time like you always told me to, and live every day in your honor."

Heslin allegedly was an organ donor who had "given the gift of life to four different families."



The Mayo Clinic defines sudden cardiac arrest as "the sudden loss of all heart activity due to an irregular heart rhythm. Breathing stops. The person becomes unconscious. Without immediate treatment, sudden cardiac arrest can lead to death."

"The most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest is an irregular heart rhythm called ventricular fibrillation," according to the Mayo Clinic. "Rapid, erratic heart signals cause the lower heart chambers to quiver uselessly instead of pumping blood. Certain heart conditions can make you more likely to have this type of heartbeat problem."

Risk factors that increase the chances for sudden cardiac arrest include a family history of coronary artery disease, smoking, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, and an inactive lifestyle.

The Mayo Clinic notes that sudden cardiac arrest is different than a heart attack – which is caused by a blockage and SCA is not.

Heslin was also known in the entertainment world for his roles in "The Holiday Proposal Plan," "Influencers," and "7 Deadly Sins."

