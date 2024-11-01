Swing state mailbox vandalized, absentee ballots missing: Report

A USPS mailbox in Michigan was vandalized over the weekend, potentially affecting local voters who had cast an absentee ballot, a new report from WZZM claims.

Sometime between 11 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Monday, someone apparently vandalized the mailbox outside the post office in Twin Lake, a rural area of Michigan about 45 minutes north of Grand Rapids.

'The good news is we have time before the election.'

What's worse, at least two local residents claimed to have deposited absentee ballots in the mailbox, but officials could not locate those votes.

Blue Lake Township Clerk Jeff Abram told WZZM he did not even learn about the apparent vandalism until a resident contacted him about his absentee ballot.

"I had a voter come into my office yesterday and said he deposited his ballot in the Twin Lake post office box that was outside the collection box, and he wanted to know if I had his ballot yet," Abram explained.

Just 10 minutes later, another resident came inquiring about an absentee ballot that had been deposited in the mailbox. Abram said he could not find either ballot.

Abram added that no one knows the motive behind the alleged crime or how much mail might be missing.

"I hope it's not to get the ballots. Again, we don't know what kind of mail was taken or how much was taken, but I do know that I do have two constituents that didn't get their ballots," he reiterated.

Abram confirmed to the outlet that he spoiled the ballots of the two residents who contacted him and issued them new ones.

He and other area clerks worry that other absentee voters, unaware of the allegedly stolen mail, might be affected. Anyone who placed an absentee ballot in that mailbox during that 46-hour window is urged to track their ballots online or call their local clerk so that they won't be disenfranchised.

"There are also two neighboring townships that use that post office branch as well. They too should contact their respective clerks to see the status of their ballot," Abrams said in a statement to Blaze News.

"The good news is we have time before the election if we need to spoil their current ballot and reissue them another ballot before the November 5 election," he added.

Whether any suspects in the case have been identified is unclear.

Blaze News reached out to the Twin Lake postmaster, who directed us to the U.S. Postal Service media contact. Blaze News was then redirected twice more. The final USPS source Blaze News contacted did not respond to a request for comment.

