'I don't deserve soap': Syracuse football coach says he doesn't shower when he loses because only 'winners get washed'

Syracuse football coach Fran Brown explained his strange ritual when he loses a game, which includes not showering or going to bed with his wife.

Brown's team lost 37-31 to Boston College over the weekend. The coach hosted a press conference on Monday. It was at that press conference that a media member asked Brown exactly what preparation he does between a Saturday loss and a Monday press conference.

Brown replied that he immediately starts watching game footage multiple times before moving on to footage about his next opponent when his family is asleep. The coach then described his ritual of not bathing if he loses.

"Honestly, I've got like a ritual when we lose," he began. "I didn't even get into the shower until earlier this morning. I just be mad, brush my teeth. It's like, 'I don't deserve soap. I don't deserve to do all that.'"



'I can't sleep in the bed if we lose because I'm not going to be able to shower.'

Coach Brown explained that not only does his habit stem from the fact that he feels he let his players down, but also that when he loses he is just up all night bothering his wife.

"I'm just focused on trying to get back and try to make sure that our players mentally understand that I let them down. They didn't do it," Brown said. "I just wake up all night. Especially when we lose. I wake up like, damn, that really happened that way. ... And then I just move on."



The 42-year-old continued to reveal his procedure, stating that he also can't sleep in his bed with his wife if Syracuse loses, likely because he stinks.

"There's a process I follow all week, win, lose, or draw. Only thing is, my wife ... I can't sleep in the bed if we lose because I'm not going to be able to shower."



"I just brush my teeth because I have to, so y'all don't say my breath stinks," he continued.

With a 6-3 record, Brown has had a limited number of non-showering weekends but said he is focused on Syracuse's upcoming game against the University of California.

The coach said he has been thinking about the historic nature of the game, given that the two teams haven't played each other since 1968.

However, Brown will continue his mantra of "winners get washed."

"You gotta earn the right to certain things, so winners get washed. Loser, I just kind of wait a little bit," he concluded.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!