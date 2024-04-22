Taylor Swift course at UC Berkeley gets students singing along — and starry-eyed: 'She's incredibly fearless'

Students in a Taylor Swift-focused course at the University of California, Berkeley, began a class session by singing the pop superstar's tune, "Cruel Summer," CBS News reported.

" Taylor Swift is a phenomenon," senior Sejal Krishnan — a chemical engineering major — told the news network. "Her tour has essentially revitalized so much of the economy and boosted the local economy everywhere she goes."



The course is titled "Artistry and Entrepreneurship: Taylor's Version," and two undergraduates — Sofia Lendahl and Miaad Bushala — teach it for 44 other students, CBS News reported.

"Taylor is so strategic in all the things that she does," Bushala noted to the news network. "When you think of a brand, that's all they ever want. They want loyal customers. And that's what Taylor has."

Krishnan added to CBS News that "there's a reason top institutions are studying that. They know it's a trend."

The news network said other schools such as Harvard and Stanford are offering similar Swift-focused courses in departments that range from English to gender studies and even political science.

"I've been very interested in media law and policy," another UC Berkeley student in the course told CBS News, adding, "I'd love to apply those sort of concepts that apply to law and policy and art all together in the professional world."

As for how their parents reacted to students taking the Swift course, Krishnan told the news network that "my parents were super thrilled. My mom took me to the '1989' concert."

Jessica Revolorio — a sociology major who is the first person in her family to attend an American college, CBS News reported — said her parents "were like, 'You have to take this class.'"

Business student Angelique Zoile told the news network that Swift is "incredibly fearless in the ways in which she doesn't mind taking creative risks. To me, it's like, climb the corporate ladder. ... I'll end up as a manager in five years or so."

