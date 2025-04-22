Ex-teacher accused of sex with student — months after her dad was accused of sexually abusing teens on same Christian campus

A former Texas teacher has been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student — just months after her own father was arrested on the same campus for allegedly sexually abusing minors.

Brooke Martinez, 30, was arrested in Ellis County on April 10 and charged with an improper relationship between educator and student. Martinez posted bail and was released from custody.

The student alleged to have had a one-time sexual encounter with Martinez and that she also sent him nude images of herself, according to court documents.

Martinez had been a teacher at Still Creek Christian Academy in Brazos County.

The school is self-described as "dedicated to advancing a Christ-centered worldview that puts trust in God as the firm foundation for a meaningful and fulfilling life."

The school works with students from "crisis situations" between grades four through 12.

KBTX-TV reported that Martinez had an improper sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student in 2024.

Texas law prohibits school employees from engaging in "sexual contact, sexual intercourse, or deviate sexual intercourse with a person who is enrolled in a public or private primary or secondary school at which the employee works ... regardless of the age of that person."

A student at the school allegedly informed a school staff member about the illicit relationship with a teacher.

The school staff member informed the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office of the allegations.

Investigators interviewed Martinez in April, and she reportedly admitted to the relationship, according to court documents.

Officials with Still Creek Christian Academy said in a statement, "We are heartbroken and disappointed over the allegations of an encounter involving a former teacher. The alleged behavior does not align with the high standards we expect of our teachers, who are tasked with creating a protective, nurturing environment for the students in our charge."

Immediately after the accusations were revealed, Still Creek Christian Academy filed reports with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. The school is continuing to assist in the investigation.

Martinez allegedly "separated" from the school earlier this year, according to Still Creek Christian Academy.

KBTX reported that Martinez’s father was arrested in February on child sex crime charges at the same campus where his daughter taught.

KBTX reported that 57-year-old John Edward Martinez was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

While Brooke Martinez was a teacher at Still Creek Christian Academy, her father reportedly worked as a "house parent" on Still Creek Ranch, which is part of the 200-acre campus.

Still Creek Ranch also houses children from "crisis situations" and works to foster "a specific way to restore children, raising adults who have healthy relationships, are self-sufficient, and seek God in all they do."

Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Martinez, who allegedly admitted to investigators that he violated several rules at Still Creek Ranch beginning in March 2024. Martinez allegedly acknowledged his behavior was "grooming" and against the rules of his employer but maintained that he did nothing illegal.

However, a teenager under the age of 18 who was in Martinez’s care told police he groped her under her clothes, according to court documents.

A second teen allegedly told investigators that the house parent would pay her to give him massages.

KBTX reported, "Deputies say the teen told them she was scared to say no to Martinez because when she did, he would get mad at her, and she’d start getting in trouble for things Martinez normally allowed."

Still Creek Ranch said of the accusations, "We were deeply saddened to learn about the alleged behavior involving one of our former house parents. It is our primary responsibility to provide a safe haven for the children in our care. We have zero tolerance for any behavior that violates our child safety policy."

Still Creek Ranch officials notified law enforcement and child protective services once the child sex abuse allegations surfaced.

Still Creek Ranch terminated John Edward Martinez.

You can watch a local newscast from KBTX regarding the disturbing allegations against the father and daughter here.

